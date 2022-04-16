JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson softball team scored a combined 29 runs and freshman Ashlyn Enke threw a perfect as the Eagles swept East Troy in a Rock Valley doubleheader at Riverfront Park on Saturday.
Enke, making her varsity debut in the circle, struck out eight and needed just 60 pitches to work all five innings in the second game (a 12-0 Jefferson victory).
Freshman Hildie Dempsey capped the Eagles' three-run first inning with a two-run double to center. Senior Aidyn Messmann added to the lead with a bases-clearing three-run double to center in the second before scoring on a single by Dempsey, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski was 4-for-4, driving in a pair and scoring twice. Freshman Breleigh Mengel was 3-for-4 while sophomore Lily Fairfield and senior Abby Helmink added two hits apiece.
In the opener, the Eagles (5-1, 5-1 RVC) led 10-1 after two frames.
Senior Julia Ball pitched all five innings, striking out seven with one walk while giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits to earn the win.
Aidyn Messmann plated a pair with a double in the first and later scored on an error. Serdynski, who was 4-for-4 with five RBIs, had a run-scoring single and another run scored via error to make it 6-1. Serdynski's two-out, two-run single in the second extended the lead to nine.
Enke and Dempsey both went 3-for-4. Fairfield, Aidyn Messmann and freshman Aeryn Messmann contributed two hits apiece and Ball drove in three runs.
