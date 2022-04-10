SOFTBALL ROUNDUP Softball roundup: Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PANTHERS SWEEP FALL RIVERFALL RIVER -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team scored 38 runs in a Trailways South Conference sweep of host Fall River on Saturday.In the first game, Molly Nettesheim went 5-for-5 with eight RBIs in a 16-4 win. Nettesheim hit three home runs, while Teagan Koutsky, Kyler Koutsky and Maddie Koutsky each recorded two RBIs.In the circle, Mady Nettesheim pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.In the second game, Palmyra-Eagle won 22-7, aided by a 10-run seventh inning.Mary Ellen Tiller, who recorded five RBIs, hit a grand slam in the first inning. Teagan Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim each recorded three RBIs.Teagan Koutsky earned the decision, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.PALMYRA-EAGLE 16, FALL RIVER 4Fall River 0 0 0 3 1 0 — 4 6 0Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 3 4 2 7 — 16 23 1Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: Ma. Nettesheim W; 6-6-4-2-5-0; Schultz L; 5-23-16-16-1-2.Leading hitters — PA: Mo. Nettesheim 5x5 (3 HR), T. Koutsky 5x5 (2B), M. Koutsky 3x3; FR: Schultz 2x3, Fietz 2x3.GAME 2PALMYRA-EAGLE 22,FALL RIVER 7Palmyra-Eagle 4 0 4 0 4 0 10 — 22 16 0Fall River 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 7 6 0Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: T. Koutsky W; 6.1-6-7-7-7-6; FR: Morton L; 6-12-15-15-1-6, Bartz 1-4-7-7-2-2.Leading hitters — PA: Tiller 3x5 (GS), T. Koutsky 1x5 (HR), Taylor 2x4 (2B), FR: Fietz 2x4 (2 HR). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort council, school board candidates win seats David L. "Speed" Vogel Softball: Riley's go-ahead three-run homer in sixth sends Fort past Edgewood Fort school board candidates share their views Softball: Messmann throws no-hitter, homers as Eagles down Spartans Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
