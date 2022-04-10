PANTHERS SWEEP FALL RIVER

FALL RIVER -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team scored 38 runs in a Trailways South Conference sweep of host Fall River on Saturday.

In the first game, Molly Nettesheim went 5-for-5 with eight RBIs in a 16-4 win. Nettesheim hit three home runs, while Teagan Koutsky, Kyler Koutsky and Maddie Koutsky each recorded two RBIs.

In the circle, Mady Nettesheim pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

In the second game, Palmyra-Eagle won 22-7, aided by a 10-run seventh inning.

Mary Ellen Tiller, who recorded five RBIs, hit a grand slam in the first inning. Teagan Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim each recorded three RBIs.

Teagan Koutsky earned the decision, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 16, FALL RIVER 4

Fall River 0 0 0 3 1 0 — 4 6 0

Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 3 4 2 7 — 16 23 1

Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: Ma. Nettesheim W; 6-6-4-2-5-0; Schultz L; 5-23-16-16-1-2.

Leading hitters — PA: Mo. Nettesheim 5x5 (3 HR), T. Koutsky 5x5 (2B), M. Koutsky 3x3; FR: Schultz 2x3, Fietz 2x3.

GAME 2

PALMYRA-EAGLE 22,

FALL RIVER 7

Palmyra-Eagle 4 0 4 0 4 0 10 — 22 16 0

Fall River 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 7 6 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: T. Koutsky W; 6.1-6-7-7-7-6; FR: Morton L; 6-12-15-15-1-6, Bartz 1-4-7-7-2-2.

Leading hitters — PA: Tiller 3x5 (GS), T. Koutsky 1x5 (HR), Taylor 2x4 (2B), FR: Fietz 2x4 (2 HR).

