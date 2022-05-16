COLUMBUS -- Freshman Hildie Dempsey struck out 12 in a complete-game five-hitter as Jefferson's softball team knocked off host Columbus 6-3 in a battle of state-ranked foes on Monday.
Two of the three runs Dempsey permitted were unearned and she walked one, throwing 78 of her 110 pitches for strikes to earn the victory, which pushed Jefferson's win streak to 17 games and its record to 20-1. It's the programs third consecutive 20-win season.
"Hildie threw strikes and located the ball well," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "She pitched really well on the road against a good team."
Dempsey singled to leadoff the second inning, reaching third on an error in the outfield before scoring on a squeeze bunt by senior Julia Ball. Senior Savannah Serdynski doubled up the middle to open the third inning and scored to make it 2-0 on a deep triple to left by senior Aidyn Messmann.
Serdynski, who was 3-for-4, led off the fifth by bunting for a hit, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by senior Abby Helmink and scored on a double by Messmann. Dempsey added a two-out, run-scoring single up the middle to make it 4-0 in favor of the Eagles, who are top-ranked in Division 2.
Jefferson sophomore Allie Heese hit her first home run of the season -- a two-run shot to center in the sixth -- to extend the margin to 6-1.
"Heese's home run was a no-doubter," Peterson said. "It was a bomb to center over the 225-foot sign and provided us with some nice insurance runs."
The Cardinals, who are ranked sixth in Division 3, scored twice via error in the seventh before Dempsey fanned Dakota Volesky with a runner on third to end it.
Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out eight and walked none in seven innings, permitting five earned on 10 hits in the loss.
Jefferson hosts Poynette -- a perennial power and state-ranked team -- today at 5 p.m.
"We want to continue to play good competition to get ready for the playoffs next week," Peterson said.
JEFFERSON 6, COLUMBUS 3
Jefferson 011 022 0 -- 6 10 2
Columbus 000 010 2 -- 3 5 3
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4 (2B), Ai. Messmann 2x4 (2B, 3B), Dempsey 2x4, Hesse (HR); Hayes 3x4, Meyers 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Dempsey W; 7-5-3-1-12-1; C: Peck L; 7-10-6-5-8-0.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, WHITEWATER 3
LAKE MILLS -- The Lakeside Lutheran softball team scored eight times in the first inning and routed visiting Whitewater 15-3 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Nora Statz, who was 2-for-3, and Kendall Lemke produced back-to-back run-scoring hits in the first to give the Warriors a 3-2 edge. Jordan Genz added an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch. Jenna Shadoski produced a two-run single to cap the frame for the Warriors (13-6).
Abby Meis, who was 3-for-3, doubled and scored in the Lakeside third.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook allowed two earned runs on five hits, striking out three, while tossing all five innings to earn the decision.
"It was another nice team win," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Timely hitting early, good defense and consistent pitching were all working together."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, WHITEWATER 3 (5)
Whitewater 200 01 — 3 5 3
Lakeside 804 3x — 15 11 1
Leading hitters—W: F. Krahn 2x3 (3B, 2B), Alexis Juoni (2B); LL: Abby Meis 3x3 (2 2B), Jordan Genz (2B), Kendall Lemke (2B), Nora Statz 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: G. Kubicz (L, 0.1-6-8-8-1-4), Jenna Pope (3.2-5-7-5-4-4); LL: Grace Cook (W, 5-5-3-2-3-4).
DEERFIELD 1, LAKE MILLS 0
DEERFIELD -- Morgan Mack drove in the game's only run and pitched a three-hit shutout, sending host Deerfield past Lake Mills 1-0 in a nonconference softball game on Monday.
Mack, who was 2-for-3, delivered a two-out, run-scoring single up the middle in the first inning. In the circle, she permitted just three singles, struck out four and walked one while throwing 56 of her 86 pitches for strikes for the Demons (16-5).
Lake Mills' Ava Kleinfeldt struck out eight and allowed an earned run on three hits in six innings to take the loss.
The L-Cats (19-3) had first and third with two away in the third but struck out to end the threat. In the seventh, Payton Quest singled with one out and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Quest's courtesy runner Marissa Topel was thrown out at the plate by Deerfield center fielder Grace Brattlie trying to score from second on a single by Emily Wollin to end the game.
DEERFIELD 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
Deerfield 100 000 x -- 1 3 1
Leading hitters -- D: Mack 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt L; 6-3-1-1-3-8; D: Mack W; 7-3-0-0-1-4.
CAMBRIDGE 4, DEERFIELD 1
DEERFIELD -- Senior Emma Nottestad allowed three hits in a Cambridge softball 4-1 win nonconference over host Deerfield softball on Friday.
A two-run single from junior Kayla Roidt gave Cambridge (10-4) a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scoring sophomore Saveea Freeland and senior Kate Downing. Deerfield cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third after junior Addison Kapral drove in freshman Rylee Betthauser on a single.
Freeland put Cambridge up 4-1 in the top of the sixth, scoring junior Hannah Larson and junior Karly Lewillin. Nottestad pitched a complete game, striking out six. For Deerfield, senior Morgan Mack pitched a complete game, striking out four.
CAMBRIDGE 4, DEERFIELD 1
Cambridge 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4 9 1
Deerfield 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-3-1-1-6-3); D: M. Mack (L; 7-9-4-3-4-2).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x4, Roidt 2x4, Downing 1x3.
JOHNSON CREEK 25, WILLIAMS BAY 3
WILLIAMS BAY — Johnson Creek unloaded with 22 hits in a 25-3 stomping of Williams Bay in a Trailways South softball game on Thursday.
The Bluejays (14-10, 11-5 conference) hit seven doubles and two triples in this one. Jenna Fincutter had five RBIs while Josey Whitehouse and Lainey Benz each drove in four runs. Lexi Swanson drove in three. Hannah Budig hit both triples.
Hailee Walk earned the decision. Molly Altreuter finished up in relief.
JOHNSON CREEK 25, WILLIAMS BAY 3
Johnson Creek 273 (13) — 25 22 0
Williams Bay 101 10 — 3 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (H. Walk W 2-2-2-0-3, Altreuter 2-1-1-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 4x5, 2B (2), Swanson 3x4, 2B (2), Benz 2x4, Fincutter 3x5, 2B (2), Budig 3x3, 3B (2)
PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, RIO 0 (4)
RIO -- It was the Nettesheim show on Thursday as junior Molly Nettesheim hit a home run and sophomore Mady Nettesheim pitched a one-hitter in the Palmyra-Eagle softball team's 15-0 win over Rio.
Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers (12-5 overall, 12-4 conference) at the plate, driving in four runs on three hits. Freshman Teagan Koutsky drove in two runs, going 3-for-4.
In the circle, Mady Nettesheim fanned six in four innings.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, RIO 0 (4)
PE 9 0 1 5 — 15 16 1
RIO 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim (W; 4-1-0-0-6-1); R: Marble (L; 4-16-15-13-0-7).
Leading hitters — PE: Mo. Nettesheim 3x3 (HR, 2B), K. Koutsky 2x3 (2B), T. Koutsky 2 2B, Koss 2x2
