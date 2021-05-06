EDGERTON — Aidyn Messmann homered, while Savannah Serdynski and Brittney Mengel combined for six RBIs as the Jefferson softball team topped Edgerton, 13-0, in a Rock Valley game Thursday at Racetrack Park.
Serdynski and Mengel both collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Jefferson offense.
Julia Ball got the win in the circle for the Eagles, pitching all six innings of the shortened game while allowing four hits and striking out three.
The Eagle offense scored eight combined runs the first three innings and put things out of reach after a five-run sixth.
Eden Dempsey, Claire Beck and Lindsey Krause each recorded two runs to go along with a pair of hits.
JEFFERSON 13, EDGERTON 0
Jefferson 242 005 X — 13 14 1
Edgerton 000 000 X — 0 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ball 6-4-0-2-3; E: Evans 5-13-7-2-0.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4 (3B), Messmann HR, Dempsey 2x4 (2x2B), Beck 2x4 (2x2B), Mengel 2x4, Krause 2x2. E: Gunderson 2x3, Scharlau 2x3.
Poynette 1, Lake Mills 0
LAKE MILLS — Poynette scored a run in the seventh on an error to help keep its lengthy conference winning streak dating back to 2016 intact, defeating Lake Mills in a Capitol North clash on Thursday at Rotary Park.
L-Cat senior pitcher Taylor Roughen threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 15 while walking none on 87 pitches with a strike percentage of 84.
Poynette, which got seven strong innings of six-hit ball and nine strikeouts from Holly Lowenberg, scored the game's only run with one out in the seventh after Laken Wagner bunted, reaching base via an error, allowing Brooke Steinhorst, who single to start the inning and was 2-for-3, to score.
Lake Mills (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) went down in order in its half of the seventh.
The L-Cats, who had six hits including two apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, had a golden opportunity to strike first in the fifth. Taylor Wollin doubled to center to get the inning underway before a single by Ellie Evenson and walk by Roughen loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a fly out then reversed the momentum, ending the inning.
Kottwitz doubled to leadoff the first and the L-Cats had runners on the corners with no outs after Evenson reached on a fielder's choice. The next two hitters struck out before a ground out concluded the frame.
Roughen struck out the side in the first and third innings, fanning eight of the first nine hitters she faced.
Poynette improves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference standings.
POYNETTE 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Poynette 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7.0-6-0-0-9-1); LM: Roughen (L; 7.0-4-1-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x3; LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Topel 2x3, Wollin (2B).
Johnson Creek 6, Deerfield 5
JOHNSON CREEK — Hannah Budig walked off Johnson Creek with a two-run shot to give the Bluejays a one-run Trailways South victory over visiting Deerfield on Thursday.
Down 5-4, Kaiyli Thompson started off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double. With a 1-0 count and no outs, Budig got hold of a homer to give Johnson Creek the win.
Budig finished with a game-high three RBIs and also added two hits and a pair of runs. Thompson scored three of the Bluejays' six runs. Lexi Swanson drove in two runs off two hits.
Bella Herman pitched all seven innings for Johnson Creek, allowing eight hits and no earned runs. Herman also struck out seven batters.
JOHNSON CREEK 6, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield 201 020 0 — 5 8 2
Johnson Creek 100 030 2 — 6 10 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — D: Mack 6-10-5-1-4; JC: Herman 7-8-0-4-7.
Leading hitters — D: Eickoff 2x4, Funkhauser 2B; JC: Budig 2x4 (HR), Swanson 2x3 (2B), Thompson 2B, Walk 2x2.
