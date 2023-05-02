LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson tossed a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and Haydenn Sellnow homered as Lake Mills' softball team beat Luther Prep 11-0 in Capitol North play at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
Chilson threw 54 of her 75 pitches for strikes, striking out the side in the third and fifth innings. Ava Kleinfeldt threw a no-hitter for Lake Mills in the teams' first meeting this season.
Chilson contributed at the plate too, singling in a pair with two away in the third. Sellnow and Belle Topel each contributed RBI singles to cap the four-run rally with the lead at 6-0.
Sellnow's three-run blast to left in the sixth enacted the 10-run rule to end the game. She finished with three hits, four runs driven in while scoring three times for the L-Cats (8-4, 4-3 in conference).
Mady Eckl took the loss for the Phoenix (2-8, 0-7).
LAKE MILLS 11, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Luther Prep 000 000 -- 0 0 3
Lake Mills 204 113 -- 11 8 2
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x2, Sellnow 3x4 (2B, HR).
LAKE MILLS -- Holly Lowenberg struck out nine in four innings of one-hit ball and top-ranked Poynette stayed unbeaten in the Capitol North by topping host Lakeside Lutheran 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.
The Pumas (14-1, 6-0 in conference) scored five times on five hits in the second before pushing across five more runs in the sixth.
Kassidy McCaffery had three hits and Emma Gavinski drove in three runs for Poynette.
Kieghtan Rank, who allowed seven earned on 13 hits in six frames, took the loss for the Warriors (7-5, 3-4).
POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE 1 (6)
Poynette 050 015 -- 11 13 1
Lakeside 000 010 -- 1 4 4
Leading hitters -- P: Mackey 2x3, McCaffery 3x4, Gavinski 2x4 (2B), M. Steinhorst 2x3, Lowenberg (2B); LL: Genz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- P: Lowenberg W; 4-1-0-0-9-1, B. Steinhorst 2-3-1-1-3-0; LL: Ki. Rank L; 6-13-11-7-1-2.
