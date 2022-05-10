The Eagles host Big Foot on Senior Night Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Blackhawks travel to face Monroe today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,
MARSHALL 4
MARSHALL -- Greta Pingel's go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning sent the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team past Marshall 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Winning pitcher Grace Cook got the Warriors within 4-3 on a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth. Jordan Genz followed with a single to right, putting a pair of runners in scoring position for Pingel who lined the first pitch she saw from Emily Brodbeck to center to give Lakeside a 5-4 edge.
Cook exited after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank got Kate Luzenski to fly out to center for the second out before walking Brodbeck to load the bases. Rank then induced a ground ball on the infield to end it.
Pingel hit a solo shot to center in the third to give Lakeside (11-5) a 2-1 edge.
Marshall took a 4-2 advantage on back-to-back RBI hits by Kaitlin Jesberger and Josi Mender in the fourth.
Cook allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out three with four walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in seven frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,
MARSHALL 4
Lakeside 101 003 0 -- 5 8 2
Marshall 011 200 0 -- 4 10 3
Leading hitters -- LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR); M: Quam 3x4, Dahl 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.