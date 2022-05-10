Softball roundup: May 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE 11, BELLEVILLE 1BELLEVILLE -- Senior Emma Nottestad and sophomore Saveea Freeland combined to pitch a two-hitter in a Cambridge softball 11-1 win over host Belleville on Tuesday.Junior Hannah Larson led the Blue Jays (9-3, 5-2 Capitol South) with three RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Audrianne Kieler went 4-for-4, scoring twice.CAMBRIDGE 11, BELLEVILLE 1 (5)Cambridge 3 6 0 2 1 — 11 14 1Belleville 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-1-0-0-3-1), Freeland (1-1-1-0-2-0); B: Benash (L; 5-14-11-11-3-4).Leading hitters — C: Kieler 4x4 (3B), Larson 2x3 (HR), Downing 2x3, Freeland 2x4; Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Stallmans crowned as Gemuetlichkeit royals at May Ball Top 10 percent of Jefferson eighth-graders honored Susan Marie (Friesch) "Susie" Peterson Jefferson Student Optimists honored Linda Coy Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
