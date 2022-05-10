CAMBRIDGE 11, BELLEVILLE 1

BELLEVILLE -- Senior Emma Nottestad and sophomore Saveea Freeland combined to pitch a two-hitter in a Cambridge softball 11-1 win over host Belleville on Tuesday.

Junior Hannah Larson led the Blue Jays (9-3, 5-2 Capitol South) with three RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Audrianne Kieler went 4-for-4, scoring twice.

Cambridge 3 6 0 2 1 — 11 14 1

Cambridge 3 6 0 2 1 — 11 14 1

Belleville 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-1-0-0-3-1), Freeland (1-1-1-0-2-0); B: Benash (L; 5-14-11-11-3-4).

Leading hitters — C: Kieler 4x4 (3B), Larson 2x3 (HR), Downing 2x3, Freeland 2x4;

