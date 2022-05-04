HARTLAND -- Lakeside Lutheran jumped out to an early lead en route to topping host Lake Country Lutheran 4-0 in a nonconference softball game on Wednesday.
The Warriors (9-3) put up two runs in both the first and second innings to back starter Kieghtan Rank, who threw five innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts, one walk to earn the victory. Grace Cook then pitched two no-hit innings with one strikeout.
Nora Statz plated Jenna Shadoski and Abby Meis with a no-out single to center in the Lakeside first. With two outs in the second, Meis singled and Statz doubled to leave two runners in scoring position for Kendall Lemke, who came through with a two-RBI single to left.
Chloe Berg, Statz and Meis had three hits apiece for Lakeside. Shadoski and Greta Pingel each had two-hit games.
"Our pitchers both threw well and we got good contact early from the top of the lineup to get a nice win," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 220 000 0 -- 4 14 2
LCL 000 000 0 -- 0 4 3
Leading hitters -- LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 3x5, Statz 3x4 (2B), Berg 3x4, Pingel 2x3; LCL: Johnson 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Rank W; 5-4-0-0-3-1, Cook 2-0-0-0-1-1; LCL: Wehmeier L; 7-14-4-4-3-0.
JOHNSON CREEK 10,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 4
JOHNSON CREEK — Josey Whitehouse had three hits and Lainey Benz struck out seven over five innings as Johnson Creek’s softball team beat Palmyra-Eagle 10-4 in a Trailways South game on Wednesday.
Johnson Creek (12-5, 9-3 in conference) scored six unanswered runs over the first three innings. Palmyra-Eagle (8-5, 8-4) trimmed the deficit to 6-3 with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the Bluejays answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.
Whitehouse doubled to left and scored on Lexi Swanson's two-run homer to center in the first inning. Hannah Budig hit an RBI single in the second inning. Budig and Hailee Walk each drew bases loaded walks in the fifth. Jenna Fincutter hit a solo homer to left in the fifth. The Bluejays scored four unearned runs on four P-E errors.
Maddie Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim each had two hits for the Panthers. Kyler Koutsky hit a solo homer to center in the sixth.
JOHNSON CREEK 10,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 4
Palmyra-Eagle 000 121 0 — 4 9 4
Johnson Creek 222 040 X — 10 11 0
WP: Benz
LP: T. Koutsky
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (T. Koutsky 4.1-10-10-6-4-3, Nettesheim 1.2-1-0-0-0-1), JC (Benz 5-6-3-3-7-2, Swanson 2-3-1-1-0-1)
Leading hitters — PE (M. Koutsky 2x4, 2B, Nettesheim 2x4, 2B (2), K. Koutskky HR), JC (Budig 2x3, Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), Swanson 2x4, HR, Fincutter HR
