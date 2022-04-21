Softball: Milton's Baker throws perfect game in 5-0 win over Fort By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fort Atkinson senior first baseman Alex Theriault steps on the bag for an out during Thursday’s home game against Milton. The Blackhawks lost 5-0. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Gwen Baker threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts as Milton topped the Fort Atkinson softball team 5-0 in a Badger-East Conference game at FAHS on Thursday.Baker threw 54 of her 71 pitches for strikes.Kylie Reed doubled to lead off the game and scored to give Milton a 1-0 edge. Anya Thomas added a two-run single in the fifth and Milton plated two more in the sixth for the final margin.Blackhawks starter Madison Klauer took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 16 hits with six strikeouts, one walk.The Blackhawks host Monona Grove today at 5 p.m. and host Lake Mills on Saturday at 10 a.m.MILTON 5, FORT ATKINSON 0Milton 100 022 0 — 5 16 0Fort 000 000 — 0 0 2Leading hitters — M: Reed 2x4, Knoble 2x4, Schnell 2x4, Baker 2x4, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), Thomas 2x4, Mezera 2x4, Reed 2x4 (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: Baker W; 7-0-0-0-0-8; FA: Klauer L; 7-16-5-5-1-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Name of deceased man released Best of the Area Readers' Poll results in today's Daily Union See the Best of the Daily Union Whitewater police seek sex assault charge against school employee Free access to the Daily Union this week Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.