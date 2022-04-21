Alex Theriault
Fort Atkinson senior first baseman Alex Theriault steps on the bag for an out during Thursday’s home game against Milton. The Blackhawks lost 5-0.

 Nate Gilbert

Sophomore Gwen Baker threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts as Milton topped the Fort Atkinson softball team 5-0 in a Badger-East Conference game at FAHS on Thursday.

Baker threw 54 of her 71 pitches for strikes.

