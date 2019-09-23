WHITEWATER — Marija Bagaric, an emigrant from war-torn Bosnia who settled in Janesville in 1999 with her two children, was the featured speaker for the Emerson Club meeting on Sept. 16 at Bassett House in Whitewater.
The Emerson Club is part of the Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs that also includes the Alpha-Minneiska and Florence Bassett Clubs.
Thankful every day for the safety of her home and family in the United States, Bagaric grabbed the opportunities presented to her when she relocated to the U.S. Today, she owns and operates My Care of Wisconsin which offers in-home care to clients in Rock and Walworth counties.
Bagaric shared that in the early 1990s, she was forced to live for three months in the forest. “It was a tough situation,” she said. “No food. No water. No blankets. Nothing. We did not know who would catch us. Who would kill us.”
Bagaric continued, “40 miles from my town the Serb’s army catches us and puts us, with my children, 1 1/2 and 3 years old, into prison, and after three days they start killing people.”
She and her children were transferred to a refugee camp in Germany where they lived with 52 people in an old three-room school. “We slept on the floor, but we were safe.”
After six years in Germany, the decision was made to return refugees to their home. Bagaric said that at this point in time, “I don’t have a home,” adding that many of her family had been killed.
Presented with the option of applying for relocation in Canada or the United States, Bagaric opted for the United States that led to a 10-minute interview with three United States embassy personnel.
Following the interview, the first response was that approving her for relocation to the United States was not a good idea because she was a single mom with two children. Bagaric said, “I started praying. I don’t know what I was praying.”
One of the three “judges” for her interview, then shook her hands and said, “Welcome to the United States.”
After a few months later in Chicago with “a thousand people from my country,” a Methodist minister said he had found a “beautiful place” in Wisconsin in Janesville that to help her and another Bosnian family.
In Janesville, she immediately was met with support in terms of getting her children into schools and seeking employment, despite the fact she didn’t speak English.
Bagaric began working in dining room in a nursing home and, offered with the opportunity to learn English, said, “I don’t have anything to lose, and I started going to school.”
“I don’t know how,” Bagaric added with a little laugh, “but I was the best student in the class.”
Bagaric then decided to start her own business 6 years ago with one client, and today she employees 18 people.
“My daughter started going to college and she is now a nurse,” Bagaric stated proudly, adding, “My son is a firefighter who now works for me.”
Bagaric concluded her heartfelt remarks saying, “I am happy and I enjoy my life here. I found love, safety, and peace.”
