Jefferson — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will hear about the “Basics of Water Gardens” at their Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting at 6:45 p.m.
You are invited to join them and their speaker Sherman Dunnam.
Dunnam is an experienced horticulturist with a BS in ornamental horticulture from the University of Illinois. Followed by post graduate coursework in information technology.
As a professional horticulturist, he held positions at Brookfield Zoo for the Chicago Zoological Society, the Woodfield Mall (one of the largest malls in the U.S.), and was a general manger of a large suburban landscape company. He also was a popular professor of horticulture at Triton College where he taught plant science, turf management and botany.
Sherman has had a life-long interest in all aspects of the natural world. His recent retirement to Fort Atkinson has allowed him to pursue them. While restoring ten acres of oak Savanna, studying sedges, he may be doing some beekeeping, birding, or fly fishing. Or you could find him doing some woodworking. Then he could be recording these interest in large format photography,
With Sherman’s background his presentation is bound to be excellent. There will be a brief business meeting and announcements. Again, you are invited and welcome to join the Master Gardener members for this program. The next meeting will be March 12.
The public is always invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Rd., Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
