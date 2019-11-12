JEFFERSON — Supports provided to students with disabilities during their high school years are leading to success now that these students have graduated, a survey of families shows.
The School District of Jefferson special education program's stated aim is to improve outcomes for students with disabilities, and to look at results in order to drive these interventions so the schools are accountable for achievement.
As might be predictable, there still is a significant achievement gap between students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and those without.
In working with this population of high-needs students, the school district tries to provide the appropriate accommodations, modifications and supports so that all students receive access to high-quality core instruction in the general education classroom, as well as targeted, research- or evidence-based progress-monitored literacy and math interventions.
The recent survey, as well as study and documentation of school district practices and outcomes for a full year, shows that the district is achieving its aim of improving student outcomes.
Kathy Volk, director of special education and pupil services for the district, said that the Jefferson schools are using an expanding toolbox of research and evidence-based interventions at all levels, from Lexia at the elementary level to English and Algebra academies at the high school to the Life Skills and Transition with Life Centered Education program for 18- through 21-year-old Eagle Pathways students, and more.
Lexia, for example, is an online program which gives students a placement test and then adapts the difficulty of the material it provides based on the student's entry level of performance.
If a students do well on the material, they move on to the next section; if not, the program reteaches the concept being tested. After four repeats, the teacher is notified to provide one-on-one assistance to help the student master the concept.
"Sometimes our kids need to do something two, three, four times for that skill to click," Volk said during the School District of Jefferson Board of Education meeting Monday night.
The district is monitoring students' progress closely to determine whether intervention is effective and if the student is making adequate growth.
At the secondary level, Volk said, co-teaching is heavily used, making sure students with IEPs get what they need to keep making progress.
The "Life Skills in Transition" web-based curriculum touches on independent living and job readiness skills and provides differentiation. The local Knights of Columbus actually provided a $1,000 grant which allowed the district to purchase this curriculum.
Explaining the high school English Academy and Algebra Academy, high school principal Steve Dinkel said that rather than offering two levels of English or math, a regular version and a watered-down version for basic students as has sometimes been done in the past, all students now are taking regular English 9 and Algebra.
Those who struggle more with the subjects also are placed in a parallel English Academy or Algebra Academy, which provides tiered interventions to help them master the concepts.
Asked if this could not be done during IE (Intervention/Enrichment) time, Dinkel noted that this has been tried, and school officials determined that the 30-minute IE period was just not sufficient to meet students' needs.
Another new direction for the Jefferson special education program is expanded work-based opportunities out in the community.
As a result of the work skills and experience students are getting during their school years, their outcomes a year after exiting the program look different, with more students in competitive work environments, more in training and more pursuing technical or college degrees, officials said.
Volk said the district has been fortunate enough to receive a Transition Readiness Grant of upward of $30,000, which has provided money for a new van to transport special education Pathways students to job situations and other experiences, as well as additional job coach training for district paraprofessionals and funds toward additional an certification for special education teacher Cori Bollinger.
Finally, the Best Buddies programs at Jefferson High School and Jefferson Middle School, which pair students with intellectual with peer mentor "buddies" and which support a whole variety of inclusive activities, are improving the atmosphere for secondary students in special education.
