CAMBRIDGE — Kody Hubred of Deerfield joined point leader, Shaun Scheel, as the only two drivers to claim Late Model feature gold on three different occasions this season. After a late race caution, Hubred got by Michael Grueneberg to capture the IBEW Local 159 Late Model 50-lap main event. After Scheel was part of that late caution, the points will tighten as we head towards the home stretch in our quest to crown a 2019 track champion.
Late Model
David Malisch led Don Gaserude back to green after a lap one caution kicked off the feature event. Gaserude dove under Malisch on the restart, getting by for the lead on lap three with Will Rece in tow for second. Grueneberg also followed under Malisch to pick up third, bringing Scheel along as well.
On lap seven, Rece made his move on Gaserude, getting to the low side in turns one and two and clearing for the lead at the end of the backstretch. Grueneberg and Scheel used the opening to get by Gaserude as well as the top three began to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Just before the halfway point of the race, Scheel began to apply heavy pressure to Grueneberg for second while Rece continued to show the way out front. Scheel completed the pass for second on lap 23 as he began to hunt the leader, Rece.
Scheel chipped away at Rece’s lead until finally catching him on lap 38. Scheel charged under the leader as they raced off turn two side by side. A lap later, Rece got very loose on the exit of turn four, collecting Scheel and sliding into the infield sand pile to force a caution. The melee ended the evening for both drivers handing the lead to Grueneberg with Hubred filling up his rear view mirror on the restart. Hubred went right to work on the new leader, peeking under Grueneberg.
With eight laps to go, Hubred got alongside Grueneberg as they flew into turn one. After a brief side by side battle, Hubred moved out front alone. Riley Stenjem got by Grueneberg in the final laps, but Hubred was secure out front as they flew past the checkers. Stenjem came home second with Grueneberg, Dylan Schuyler and Stephen Scheel completing the top five.
Sportsman
Round two of the Sportsman Challenge presented by Serenity Concepts and Fantastic Synthetics ended with Bobby Selsing Jr. of Fort Atkinson in victory lane after winning the 40 lap feature. Mike Lambert and Dan Silberhorn paced the field to green with Silberhorn grabbing the early lead on lap one. Jim Taylor followed up to second with Selsing getting by Lambert for third as well on lap four. Taylor got under Silberhorn on lap five with Selsing sticking close by them both, watching the battle for the lead.
Taylor moved out front alone on lap six with Selsing in his tracks for second. Selsing sized up the new leader for a couple laps before making his move for the lead. On lap ten, Selsing dove under Taylor. Two laps later, he was out front and cruising. Meanwhile, Mark Deporter was making his way toward the front as well. Deporter drove up behind Taylor, challenging for the second position. Deporter drew even with Taylor on lap 23, with Taylor reclaiming the spot three laps later. Deporter regrouped his effort, motoring back alongside Taylor with ten laps to go.
After a great side-by-side battle, Deporter took sole possession of the runner up spot on lap 35. But Selsing remained unchallenged on the point, cruising to the checkers for the win. Deporter was second followed by Taylor, Jason Thoma and Tyler Deporter.
International
Edgerton’s Mark English claimed the 20-lap International feature event. Tyler Edmundson and Merek Pankow brought the field to green with Pankow taking over the top spot on lap one. Weston Strese and Josh Rusch battled for second behind Pankow, with English joining that group on lap three. English emerged with the position on lap four.
The first of two cautions slowed the pace on lap five for an incident on the backstretch. Pankow and English led the pack back to green with English firing out into the lead on the restart. Keith Bell followed into second with Pankow and Jason Uttech now battling for third. English and Bell separated themselves from the field until the second yellow waved on lap 14.
English and Bell’s advantage was erased, as the duo led the field back to green with just six laps to go. As racing resumed, English reclaimed the top spot with Bell back to second. They ran one/two through the checkered flag with English picking up the win. Bell was second followed by James Junget, Neil Higgins and Uttech.
Hobby Stock
Jared Vike of Sussex dominated the 25-lap Hobby Stock main event to claim the feature win. Korey Bengsch took the initial on lap as fellow front row starter, Kenny Storkson dropped off the pace immediately. Vike charged up to second and quickly began to challenge Bengsch on lap one.
By lap three, Vike was clear on the point with Chester Williams taking a turn alongside Bengsch, now for second. Vike continued to stretch his advantage while Williams took over second with Scott Riedner up to third. Williams and Riedner opened up a battle for second on lap 11 allowing Vike to slip away a little further in the lead. Riedner cleared for second on lap 14, but Vike was already well on his way to picking up the win.
Riedner settled for second with Williams in third. Bengsch finished fourth with Kolton Guralski rounding out the top five.
Bandit
Milton’s Bryan Gottschalk scored the win in the 12-lap Bandit feature event. Noah Pankow led lap one from the pole with James Bell quickly up to second. Bell drove to the high side of Pankow on lap three with Josh Frank and Gottschalk side by side right behind them.
Bell cleared for the lead in turn one on l a four with Gottschalk in tow for second. A lap later, Gottschalk charged under Bell down the backstretch, clearing for the lead through turns three and four. Gottschalk sailed to the checkers from there to pick up the win. Bell finished second followed by Pankow, Travis Rose and Frank.
Next Saturday, August 3, is another round of the Tournament of Destruction with Mayhem beginning at 7pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18.
Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
