The School District of Jefferson, Lake Mills Area School District and Lakeside Lutheran High School will be participating in the #BeTheLight movement Friday to show support for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater participated Friday, April 17.
Fort Atkinson and the other 15 schools in the Badger Conference will be participating in the campaign at 8 p.m. Friday by turning on the lights at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
Jefferson will be turning on the lights at the track, Riverfront Park and Fischer Field from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jefferson athletic director Steve Gee said, “You can show support by turning on your front porch light during this time. Please do not come to these locations Friday evening.”
Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran had not yet participated as they were waiting until spring sports officially were canceled. According to a news release from Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns, the event will take place at 8:20 p.m. and the lights will be on for 20 minutes. The significance of 8:20 p.m. is that it is 20:20 in military time.
In the news release, Jahns said, “Parents, relatives, supporters, and community members are asked to participate by turning on their porch lights at 8:20 p.m. Additionally people are welcome to drive around the school and view the lights, but in accordance with the Governor’s directive are not to gather on or near the field and to remain in their vehicles.”
