Knights of Columbus to host Free Throw Competition
The Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will hold its annual Free Throw Competition on Sunday, January 26, at St. Joseph School gymnasium, 1650 Endl Blvd.
Registration and warm-up begins at 12:30 p.m., with the competition starting at 1:00 p.m.
The competition is open to all local boys and girls, ages 9 through 14 (as of January 1). Contestants shoot in their own age group, with separate boys and girls divisions.
Winners in each division are awarded trophies and advance to district competition in February.
If you have any questions, please contact John Kammer at (920) 563-8297 or Paul Krueger at (920) 563-3861.
Jefferson Knights of Columbus set for Monday
The Jefferson Knights of Columbus Council 1864 will be sponsoring their annual Free Throw Contest on Monday, January 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic School gymnasium in Jefferson
Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. and the competition will start at 5:30. All boys and girls ages 9 thru 14 ( as of January 1) are eligible to compete.
Please contact Jeff Laesch at (920) 728-6270 with any questions.
The competition is open to all boys and girls, ages 9 through 14. as of Jan. 1.
Any Jefferson resident who is unable to attend their local contest can shoot in the Fort Atkinson event on January 26.
Likewise, any Fort resident can shoot in the Jefferson contest on January 20, if the Fort Atkinson date does not work for them.
Please note that you can only compete in one local contest.
Winners in each age bracket will advance to District competition to be held in Fort Atkinson on February 23.
Lake Mills Optimists to host Tri Star Contest
The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym.
The competition is for children ages eight through 13 (age as of Mar. 15, 2020), and trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. First place finishers are eligible to advance to the state competition at Mukwonago Apr. 18.
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11 a.m.
A pizza party will follow the contest.
Collins set to sign NLI
Lakeside Lutheran senior Ella Collins committed to Eastern Illinois in the spring of 2019 and will sign a National Letter of Intent on Friday to confirm the oral commitment.
Collins was the Capitol North Player of the Year for her performance with the Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team.
