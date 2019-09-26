Blackhawk WOF seeks nominations
The Fort Atkinson Wall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Wall of Fame class. Nominations must by emailed to athletic director Steve Mahoney (mahoneys@fortschools.org) by November 1, 2019.
The Wall of Fame Committee will meet on November 7.
The purpose of the Wall of Fame is to recognize and honor outstanding achievements of individuals who “have contributed to the integrity, promotion and growth of athletics at Fort Atkinson High School.”
The time and date for the 2020 Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony has not been determined.
There are currently 31 members in the Wall of Fame.
4th Annual Jefferson Area Baseball Golf Outing set
On Saturday, October 5, the Jefferson High School baseball team and the Jefferson Blue Devils Home Talent League team will co-host a fundraiser at Jefferson Golf Club.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off at 10 a.m. The cost for the event is $60 per person. The ticket fee covers 13 holes of golf, a riding cart, lunch and a variety of awards.
For those not interested in golfing, lunch can be purchased for $20.
All participants must be at least 12 years old.
Omaha poster scam
Sports Media out of Omaha has been contacting businesses in the Fort Atkinson area regarding purchasing ads for a winter sports poster at the high school, according to correspondence between the School District of Fort Atkinson and Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce. This is a scam.
The Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce is urging anyone contacted to notify the Fort Atkinson Police Department by phone (920) 663-7777.
