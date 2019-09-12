Blakeley gets the call
It was more of an email, but Marc Blakeley was selected into the Augsutana Vikings Hall of Fame. Blakeley was a baseball player for the Vikings and graduated in 2008.
Blakeley is currently an assistant coach of the Johnson Creek football team and the head coach of the Johnson Creek baseball team.
Blakeley, a native of Adams, was the career-hits leader and the all-time winningest player in Augustana history. He had 258 career hits and 125 wins in 170 games played. The record book is full of Blakeley stats, but those are the tip of the iceberg.
The celebration of Hall of Famers will take place on Saturday, October 5, during Homecoming weekend in Rock Island, Ill.
WVCA keeps L-Cats, Warriors; drops Jefferson
The Week 2 rankings released by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association moved Lakeside Lutheran up to third and Lake Mills to eighth in Division 2.
The Jefferson Eagles were dropped from the honorable mention rung of the rankings.
Madison Edgewood is the team in the top spot in Division 2, Brookfield Central is the top team in Division 1, and Howards Grove supplanted Waterloo as the top team in Division 3.
Viterbo volleyball forfeits wins
The Viterbo V-Hawks were been forced to forfeit 34 victories from the 2018 season due to the use of an ineligible player after an NAIA investigation.
The 2018 season was a special campaign for the V-Hawks, which boasted a pair of former Fort Atkinson athletes: Miah Garant and Katie Frohmader.
Viterbo vacated 34 wins bringing its record to 6-35. The V-Hawks made it to the NAIA national semifinals last year. They’ve opened the season with a 13-3 record and are the sixth-ranked team in the nation.
Fourth Annual Jefferson Area Baseball Golf Outing set
On Saturday, October 5, the Jefferson High School baseball team and the Jefferson Blue Devils Home Talent League team will co-host a fundraiser at Jefferson Golf Club.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off at 10 a.m. The cost for the event is $60 per person. The ticket fee covers 13 holes of golf, a riding cart, lunch and a variety of awards.
For those not interested in golfing, lunch can be purchased for $20.
All participants must be at least 12 years old.
Garner to step down
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced today that Commissioner Gary Karner will retire effective August 14, 2020, following what will be a 24-year tenure.
“I am extremely fortunate and humbled to have had the privilege to serve as the commissioner of the WIAC for the past 23 years,” said Karner. “During my tenure I strived to do whatever was necessary to put our students-athletes, coaches and teams in the best possible position to succeed and achieve their goals.
“In that regard, I owe a great deal of gratitude to the many chancellors, faculty athletics representatives, athletics directors, coaches and student-athletes who shared a common vision and unwavering commitment to establishing the WIAC as the most accomplished DIII conference in NCAA history.”“Gary has provided outstanding leadership for the WIAC for over two decades and is regarded as one of the nation’s most highly-respected NCAA Division III commissioners,” stated UW-River Falls Chancellor, Dean Van Galen. “Over the past 23 years, Commissioner Karner has led the WIAC with great vision and unwavering integrity, always demonstrating a strong commitment to our student-athletes. On behalf of all of the WIAC chancellors who have worked with Commissioner Karner, I thank Gary for his distinguished service and wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”
Kwik Trip takes on WIAC sponsorship
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced today that Kwik Trip has agreed to sponsor the WIAC Athlete of the Week Recognition Program for the next three years.
A WIAC Athlete of the Week is selected in each conference sport during the course of the season by the head coaches of that sport. Approximately 330 student-athletes are recognized as Athletes of the Week each academic year.
“The WIAC is extremely pleased to partner with Kwik Trip. This is an agreement that partners two of the most iconic brands in the State of Wisconsin. As the sponsor of this program, Kwik Trip recognizes the importance of celebrating the incomparable athletic success of the WIAC and its student-athletes,” commented WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner.
“Kwik Trip is excited to partner with the WIAC and to be part of their long standing tradition of recognizing their outstanding student-athletes,” said Kwik Trip Marketing Projects Supervisor Teresa Clark.
