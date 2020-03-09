Parks and Recreation opens softball sign up
Registration for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department adult summer softball is now underway. Last year’s captains were mailed league information and new teams are now eligible to register for the 12 leagues available. The registration deadline is April 13 or earlier, in some cases, when leagues are filled.
Men’s evening leagues are available on Monday and Thursday, 30 years and older league on Friday, Co-Ed leagues on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last year 48 teams competed in Fort Atkinson’s summer and fall leagues. Leagues play once a week with games beginning in May and continuing into August at Ralph Park.
Sponsor and league fees total $380 and cover all game balls, umpires, scorekeeper, championship award and team’s also receive first half and final season batting statistics. There is no residency requirement to participate in Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation softball leagues.
Teams or individuals in need of registration materials or more information should contact the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Office at (920) 563-7781 or check the department’s web site at www.fortparksandrec.com.
WBCA names all-state teams
Marshall had one girls basketball player earn first-team Division 3 all-state honors and one player earn honorable mention. Junior Anna Lutz repeated as a first-teamer and Trinity Nickels was an honorable mention selection.
Marshall lost in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final after Lutz and Nickels played for state champion Marshall teams in 2018 and 2019.
Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Grace Schmidt was an honorable mention selection.
Lake Mills, which won its second Capitol North title in a row and is in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament, did not have any players earn all-state recognition.
No other area players earned all-state girls basketball recognition.La Crosse Aquinas had three first-team selections on the Division 4 team. Aquinas defeated Cambridge in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final Saturday.
Edgewood College falls to UW-Oshkosh
The Edgewood Eagles saw their historic NCAA Division III women’s basketball season come to an end against UW-Oshkosh on Friday when they were defeated, 60-41, in the first round of the tournament.
Former Jefferson athlete Parker Fetherston scored three points and had two assists in seven minutes during the loss. Fetherston, a sophomore at Edgewood, averaged 6.8 points in 13.7 minutes per game.
Brandl, Schnitger help Wolfpack to 8-0 start
Kat Brandl, a 2019 Fort Atkinson graduate, is 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple and a home run to start her softball career at Madison College. Brandl is primarily playing shortstop for the 8-0 Wolfpack.
Callie Schnitger, a 2019 Jefferson graduate, is 3-for-7 with three runs scored and three runs driven in.
