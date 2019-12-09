AFCA names Grayvold to 35 under 35
Brady Grayvold was selected as a participant in the 2020 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute by the American Football Coaches Association. Grayvold completed his second year as head coach of the Fort Atkinson football team in 2019.
The 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute “is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession,” according to the website. “Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.”
The 2020 seminar takes place Sunday, January 12, in Nashville during the annual AFCA Convention.
Viterbo loses in semifinals
The V-Hawks won a pair of five-set matches on Friday to get into the NAIA semifinals on Saturday. Viterbo was defeated in three sets by Westmont (Calif.) on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Former Fort Atkinson athlete Miah Garant had a team-high 29 kills in a victory over Central Methodist on Friday. Katie Frohmader, also a former Fort Atkinson athlete, had a team-high 21 kills in the second five-set victory on Friday.
Garant had 12 kills to lead the V-Hawks against Westmont.
Marian (Ind.) was the NAIA Champions after defeating Westmont in three sets. Viterbo lost to Marian in a five-set match that concluded pool play Thursday.
Maya Roberts, a former Watertown athlete, was named to the NAIA all-tournament team.
NSU hires Schmidt
Mike Schmidt was announced as the new head coach of the Northern State University football team on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Schmidt held the same position at UW-La Crosse for four years where he built a 27-13 record.
Schmidt accepting the position at Northern State initially was reported by the FootballScoop.com on Sunday night. The athletic department read a letter to players in a meeting at 2 p.m. in La Crosse officially confirming Schmidt was leaving.
Northern State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference along with Southwest Minnesota State, Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth among others.
