HTL postponed until July 4
The Home Talent League Executive Board is postponing its season to July 4, according to a news release to its 44 teams on Thursday afternoon.
The purpose of choosing July 4 as a start day is Independence Day: “the day to celebrate America with America’s pastime.”
In April, the Home Talent League Executive Board announced it would push its start date back to June 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the start of the season was postponed to June 7, the four sections of the league put together tentative seasons. For the Southeast Section, which is comprised of the Fort Atkinson Generals, Jefferson Blue Devils, Cambridge Blues, Lake Mills Grays and six other teams, that consisted of a 10-game schedule with each team playing a competitive rival twice.
As of Thursday evening, teams had not put together a tentative schedule to account for a July 4 start date.
The news release stated that the league’s start date would be contingent on local ordinances regarding the pandemic.
On Monday, the Fort Atkinson Generals announced they officially would be cancelling Baseball Fest.
Wilde named scholar-athlete
Brandon Wilde, a senior at Palmyra-Eagle, earned a spot on the 2019 Wisconsin Football Foundation Scholar Athlete team.
Wilde is one of 11 players selected for the honor. To win the award, athletes had to exhibit outstanding leadership qualities, significant community and co-curricular contributions; a minimum 3.0 overall grade point average on a 4.0 scale; ranked in upper half of class; participant in varsity football; outstanding football ability and achievement, sportsmanship qualities & commitment to team concept.
Wilde was a quarterback for the Panthers where he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior season. Wilde is committed to play football at Ripon College.
