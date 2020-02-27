Jefferson baseball clinic registration
All children in grades 3rd-8th can register for the two-day 2020 Spring baseball clinic at Jefferson High School.
The clinic for Grades 3-5 will take place Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Grades 6-8 will be Saturday, March 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration and $30 can be sent to Michael Knutson, 222 Meadow Court, Jefferson Wis. 53549, or Jefferson High School Attn: Greg Fetherston. Deadline to register is March 4.
The two-day clinic will stress offensive and defensive baseball fundamentals, including: throwing, fielding, catching, pitching, hitting, bunting, base-running and game situations.
It will be coordinated and conducted by Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston and his coaching staff.
Oakland offers Hunter Safety Course
A three-week Hunter Safety Course will be held at Oakland Conservation Club in Cambridge beginning on Saturday, March 14. Booklet pickup to get a head start on studying will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The courses will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the class size will be limited to 40 students.
Contact Gary Schenck at (920) 563-9194 for more information.
Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics
The School District of Jefferson has shown support for the athletic department to consider a co-operative agreement with Cambridge for a joint gymnastics program.
The co-op received an endorsement from the School District of Jefferson Board of Education at a meeting Wednesday night.
One year ago, Jefferson and Whitewater pursued a co-op for gymnastics and it fell through when the Whitewater Unified School District tabled it.
Jefferson/Cambridge swimming
The School District of Jefferson approved the continuation of the co-op with Cambridge for the EagleJays in both boys and girls swim through 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Smith-Traore grabbing boards
Myriama Smith-Traore has only scored 17 points in her last four women’s basketball games with the St. Louis University Billikens, but the sophomore forward has pulled down 50 rebounds in those games.
Smith-Traore, a Whitewater graduate, is in her second season at SLU after transferring there two years ago from Marquette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.