All-state love for Lovejoy
Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy earned second-team all-state by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association.
Lovejoy had the 24th fastest time in all divisions at the WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids On November 2. She completed the race in 19 minutes, 4 seconds, which was fast enough to take 19th place in the Division 1 race.
Three seniors finished ahead of Lovejoy.
Wall of Fame date set
Fort Atkinson will honor its Wall of Fame inductees on Friday, January 31, when the Blackhawks host Madison Edgewood at 7:15 p.m.
The members of the Class of 2020 has been selected, but the honorees have not been made public.
Buffalo bowl eligible
Lance Leipold and the Buffalo Bulls earned a 49-30 victory against Toledo on Wednesday, November 20, to reach playoff eligibility for the third year in a row.
Leipold, a former Jefferson athlete and UW-Whitewater head coach of the football team, is in his fifth year as the head coach at Buffalo (6-5, 4-3 MAC).
The Bulls will continue their season at home against Bowling Green on Friday at noon.
Oats, Crimson Tide to take on UNC
Nate Oats, a Maranatha Baptist player and former UW-Whitewater assistant coach, will lead the Alabama men’s basketball team into a game against North Carolina, Wednesday, November 27, at 1:30 p.m., on ESPN.
Oats is in his first year with the Crimson Tide (2-2) after spending four years as the head coach at Buffalo.
UW-Oshkosh blows halftime lead
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh football team let a 24-point halftime lead slip away as the Titans were downed by Central College (Iowa), 38-37, in overtime Saturday in a NCAA Division III first-round playoff game in Pella, Iowa.
After scoring a touchdown on 4th and 10 in overtime to make it 38-37, the Titans elected to go for a two-point conversion, but the attempt failed.
Central will play Wheaton (Ill.) Saturday at noon in Wheaton.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.