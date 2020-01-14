Marowsky wins third UW-O athlete of week
Freshman Mariah Marowsky set her third UW-Oshkosh swimming record of the season on Jan. 3 in a dual against UW-Stevens Point.
Marowsky and the Titans bounced back to beat Lawrence on Jan. 4 and on Jan. 9 she was named female athlete of the week for her accomplishments.
Marowsky, a 2019 graduate of Fort Atkinson, won the award for the first time in November and for the second time in December.
Korth wins all-around for Kentucky
Senior Mollie Korth, a 2016 graduate of Cambridge, took first place in the all-around with 39.375 points in the first meet of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 3.
Korth turned in four events with a 9.8 or better as the 12th-ranked Wildcats were defeated by fifth-ranked Utah. For her efforts, Korth was named SEC Gymnast of the Week for the first week of the season.
Korth turned in an even better score in the second meet of the season with a 39.625 in the all around as 10th-ranked Kentucky earned a 196.525-195.5 victory over Missouri on Jan. 9.
L-Cats earns ranking from Associated Press
The Lake Mills L-Cats were listed as the seventh-ranked team in the Associated Press prep boys basketball poll for Division 3 teams. The L-Cats (10-1) are currently on a 10-game winning streak.
East Troy was tied with Whitefish Bay Domincan for the second spot in the Division 3 rankings. The top team in Division 3 was Racine St. Catherine’s.
DeForest was fifth and Monroe was receiving votes in Division 2.
Lake Mills, Marshall recognized by AP
The Lake Mills sit in a tie with Wrightstown for the third-ranked team in the Associated Press prep girls basketball poll for Division 3. The L-Cats (12-1) have wins over eighth-ranked Marshall and the only loss came against Platteville (13-0), which is the top team in Division 3.
Three Badger Conference teams were listed among the top 10 Division 2 schools. Beaver Dam was the top-ranked team, DeForest was in seventh place and Monona Grove was tied for the eighth ranking.
Knights of Columbus to host Free Throw Competition
The Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will hold its annual Free Throw Competition on Sunday, January 26, at St. Joseph School gymnasium, 1650 Endl Blvd.
Registration and warm-up begins at 12:30 p.m., with the competition starting at 1:00 p.m.
The competition is open to all local boys and girls, ages 9 through 14 (as of January 1). Contestants shoot in their own age group, with separate boys and girls divisions.
Winners in each division are awarded trophies and advance to district competition in February.
If you have any questions, please contact John Kammer at (920) 563-8297 or Paul Krueger at (920) 563-3861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.