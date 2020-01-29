Wall of Fame set for Friday
The Fort Atkinson Wall of Fame will induct three new members on Friday, Jan. 31, in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium.
The inductees — Roger Rumppe, John Aufderhaar and Dennis Stannard — will be recognized during the ceremony and again before the starting lineups are announce for the boys basketball game between Fort Atkinson and Madison Edgewood. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson goes back to Division 2
The Jefferson girls golf team will return to Division 2 after spending the last two seasons in Division 1.
The WIAA Board of Control met on Wednesday to review 39 proposals for fall sports. Beginning in 2020-21, 60 percent of the schools sponsoring the sport are placed into Division 1 with the remaining 40 percent of programs placed into Division 2. This moves Jefferson from Division 1 to Division 2.
Optimist Club sets Jefferson skills test
The Optimist Club of Jefferson will hold its 27th annual Tri-Star Basketball Skills Contest on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with registration starting at 5:45 p.m. and the competition beginning at 6 p.m.
The contest will be held at Jefferson High School in the new gym. Participants will be judged on passing, shooting and dribbling skills.
Jefferson School District boys and girls will compete separately in eight age groups — ages 6-13 as of March 15, 2020.
All participants will be eligible for a drawing for six high-quality basketballs — three girls and three boys.
First and second place winners at each age level will be awarded medals. The first-place winners will be eligible to compete at the District competition on April 18th.
Entry forms are available at the school offices and at the contest site the day of the event. Forms must be signed and brought to the event before competing.
Call Dave Fischer at (920) 674-2714 for more information.
Weekly Wrestling rankings released
Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins moved down to the sixth-ranked wrestler from the third-ranked wrestler in Division 1 at 182 in the latest state rankings released by wiwrestling.com on Jan. 28.
Blackhawk senior Mika Gutoski moved up from seventh to sixth at 220 pounds after capturing a title at the Terry Kramer Open on Saturday.
Junior Jacob Horvatin broke into the honorable mentions list at 195 pounds for the Blackhawks as well.
In Division 2, Jefferson senior Dean Neff remained as the second-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds. At 182 pounds, Jefferson junior Aaron Heine slid down to No. 10 ranking after being ranked eighth last week.
Whitewater junior David Cushman stayed at 11th at 152 pounds in Division 2. The Whippets also had two honorable mentions: Senior Will Leibbrand at 182 pounds and senior Jaden Salmieri at 132 pounds.
For the second straight week, Cambridge junior Aiden Ciha earned a No. 12 ranking at 170 pounds in Division 3.
Johnson Creek senior Isaiah Wollet stayed as the fourth-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds after moving up four spots last week. Creek senior Lukas David also remained as an honorable mention at 220 pounds.
Palmyra-Eagle once again had two wrestlers in the honorable mentions with senior Austin Pogreba at 170 pounds and senior Jake Pronschinske at 195 pounds.
Roehl remains No. 1
Johnson Creek senior Mateah Roehl kept her No. 1 ranking at 120 pounds, but Fort Atkinson junior Angela Unate was bumped down from the second slot, to the fourth.
Jefferson freshman Abigail Moreno moved up from honorable mention at 138 pounds to the fourth-ranked wrestler in the weight group.
Sophomore Aevri Ciha was ranked third at 132 in the latest rankings.
Lemminger gets Oklahoma fight
Mark Lemminger of Johnson Creek will take on Carlo Pedersoli, Jr. in a welterweight bout at Bellator 239 on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Persoli Jr (11-3-0) is making his Bellator MMA debut in this bout and does so while on a two fight losing streak. Pedersoli Jr. won just one of three under the UFC banner, with that lone win coming over Brad Scott at UFC Fight Night Liverpool. Pedersoli Jr. has completed a total of fourteen times as a professional MMA fighter and five of those bouts went the distance.
Lemminger (9-1) is also making his Bellator MMA debut in this bout. Lemminger has previously held two championships, as he is a former Final Eight Championships and Chosen Few Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion. Lemminger has picked up nine wins as a professional MMA fighter and four of them came by way of KO/TKO.
Fightful is providing live coverage of the event, which airs live of the Paramount Network.
AP prep basketball polls released
Lake Mills was the third-ranked girls basketball team in Division 3 behind Freedom and Platteville. The L-Cats have lost one game this season, it came to Platteville.
The Lake Mills boys basketball team has a 12-2 record and is ninth in the Division 3 poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.