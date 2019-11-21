Nehring to be honored
After refinishing the gym floor, Whitewater Unified School District will be rededicating the floor to Ken Nehring, a former boys basketball coach and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer.
Nehring retired in 1989 after coaching for 34 years. He finished with a record of 470-269 with eight conference championships and 10 regional titles.
According to a news release from first-year athletic director Justin Crandall, “There will be a social gathering after the game. More details on the social to come. It is hoped that ex-players will attend this rededication event.”
Buechel announces commitment
Lake Mills receiver Hunter Buechel announced from his Twitter account Wednesday that he was committed to Michigan Tech to play football.
Buechel was an honorable mention selection to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Small Schools team. After catching passes from junior first-team all-state quarterback Adam Moen, Buechel will go north to play for the Huskies, which is 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Michigan Tech plays NCAA Division II for football.
Wilde returns to sideline
Duane Wilde had retired from coaching, but a last-minute vacancy this week pressed him into duty as the head coach of the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team.
Wilde’s grandson, Brandon, is the point guard for the Panthers, which expect to compete among the best in the Trailways Conference once again this year.
Wilde replaces Mike Meracle, who left the district this week to take a teaching position at Johnson Creek.
Smith-Traore starting after transfer year
Myriama Smith-Traore, who graduated in 2017 from Whitewater High School, has started all five games for St. Louis (4-1) this season. Smith Traore sat out last season after transferring from following her freshman year Marquette.
The redshirt sophomore is averaging 4.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
