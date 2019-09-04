WVCA recognizes Eagles, Warriors, L-Cats in Week 1
The first rankings were released by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Three local teams found themselves listed in the Division 2 rankings when they were released on September 2.
Lakeside Lutheran was slotted at fourth after starting the season with a 6-2 record, Lake Mills (6-1) came in ninth and Jefferson (5-4) was listed as a team on the honorable mention list.
Lake Country Lutheran was the team in the top spot in Division 2. Brookfield Central is the top team in Division 1 and Waterloo was top team in Division 3.
Engelsted, Albrecht make the mark
Ben Engelsted of Cambridge and Alan Albrecht of Jefferson each were named academic all-Midwest Conference in 2018-19. Both athletes are golfers at St. Norbert College in De Pere.
Student-athletes must meet a minimum grade point average of 3.33 to qualify for Academic All-Midwest Conference honors. The grade point average is calculated in the academic year only. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who letter in any MWC sport are eligible.
There were 192 Green Knights that earned academic all-conference honors.
Eighth annual Raider Open Saturday
The Rome Raiders will be hosting their annual Raider Open on Saturday, September 7, at Jefferson Golf Course.
The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. and the fee to golf is $50 for 13 holes.
Blackhawks to host golf outing Sunday
The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks will be raising money for the softball program with their third annual golf outing at Spring Creek Golf Center on September 8.
The outing will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cost $25 per golfer.
To sign up, contact head coach Brian Bosch or Spring Creek Golf Center at (920) 563-4499.Fourth Annual Jefferson Area Baseball Golf Outing set
On Saturday, October 5, the Jefferson High School baseball team and the Jefferson Blue Devils Home Talent League team will co-host a fundraiser at Jefferson Golf Club.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off at 10 a.m. The cost for the event is $60 per person. The ticket fee covers 13 holes of golf, a riding cart, lunch and a variety of awards.
For those not interested in golfing, lunch can be purchased for $20.
All participants must be at least 12 years old.
