Forecast affects two events
The Cambridge and Lake Mills girls basketball games on Friday each have been moved up to reduce risk from the forecasted winter weather in the evening.
Lake Mills will host Columbus at 6 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. Cambridge will host Belleville at 6:30 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m.
JV games will begin 90 minutes before varsity.
Wrestling rankings released Wednesday
Three Fort Atkinson wrestlers remained in the top 10 for their respective weight classes in the latest Division 1 WiWrestling.com rankings released on Jan. 15.
Junior Thomas Witkins is the third-ranked wrestler in the 182-pound weight class; junior Jacob Horvatin is the 10th-ranked wrestler in the 195-pound weight class; and senior Mika Gutoski moved up to seventh in the 220-pound weight class after being eighth last week.
Jefferson senior Dean Neff moved up to the second spot in the 160-pound weight class for Division 2. Senior Aaron Heine is eighth in the 182-pound weight class.
Whitewater junior 152-pounder David Cushman is 10th-ranked in the Division 2 rankings. Senior teammates Jaden Salmieri (132 pounds), Will Leibbrand (182) and Gehrig Monday (195) each were honorable mention in their respective weight classes.
Cambridge junior Aiden Ciha received honorable mention in the 170-pound weight class of Division 3.
Isaiah Wollet and Lukas David each represented Johnson Creek in the rankings. Wollet was eighth at 152 pounds and David was honorable mention at 220 pounds.
Leipold named to AFCA Board of Directors
University at Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold was elected to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Leipold was elected by members attending the 2020 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Leipold — a former Jefferson athlete, UW-Whitewater quarterback and UW-Whitewater football coach — will be an FBS representative of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) while Holtz will be the Conference USA representative.
Leipold led the Buffalo Bulls to a 31-9 victory over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20. It was the first bowl victory in program history.
Oats, Tide knock off perfect Auburn (AP)
Nate Oats and Alabama had two achievements to celebrate: a huge win and knocking rival Auburn from the dwindling ranks of the unbeaten.
Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and the Crimson Tide easily handled the fourth-ranked Tigers with an 83-64 rout on Wednesday night.
“We’ve been needing this signature win,” said Oats, the first-year coach who served as an assistant at UW-Whitewater. “We were close a few times. If we’re going to make a run and try to play in the NCAA Tournament, you’ve got to get these signature wins.
“It’s good to get that monkey off our back.”
All the better when it comes against your much-hyped in-state rival. The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) led wire-to-wire against the Tigers (15-1, 3-1).
“To be able to beat a good team in Alabama on their floor you’ve got to be very good, and we didn’t even come close,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
