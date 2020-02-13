Witkins, Gutoski move down in rankings
Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins and senior Mika Gutoski both moved down one spot to the seventh-ranked wrestlers in Division 1 in their respective weight classes in the latest state rankings released by WiWrestling.com on Feb. 11.
Witkins earned his ranking at 182 pounds, while Gutoski is sixth at 220 pounds. Junior Jacob Horvatin stayed in honorable mentions list at 195 pounds for Fort Atkinson.
Jefferson senior Dean Neff remained as the second-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Division 2. Prairie du Chien senior Traeton Saint once again stayed as the No. 1 wrestler in the weight class.
For the second straight week at 182 pounds, Jefferson junior Aaron Heine moved up one spot in the rankings, going from No. 9 to No. 8.
Eagle senior Curtis Kinkaid broke into honorable-mention status at 220 pounds.
Whitewater senior Jaden Salmieri stayed as an honorable mention at 132 pounds and sophomore Carter Friend joined Salmieri in honorable-mention status at 152 pounds.
Cambridge junior Aiden Ciha earned a No. 10 ranking at 170 pounds in Division 3 after being No. 11 last week.
Johnson Creek senior Isaiah Wollet stayed at No. 10 at 152 pounds after moving from 145 to 152 last week. Bluejay senior Lukas David kept his honorable-mention status at 220 pounds.
Seniors Austin Pogreba at 170 pounds and Jake Pronschinske at 195 pounds remained in the honorable mentions portions of the rankings for Palmyra-Eagle.
WIAA regionals begin on Saturday: Fort Atkinson will compete in the WIAA Division 1 regional at Sun Prairie; Jefferson will host a WIAA Division 2 regional with Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran in attendance; Whitewater will go to the WIAA Division 2 Evansville regional; and Johnson Creek will host Palmyra-Eagle (and others) in a WIAA Division 3 regional.
Oats, Alabama lose to No. 11 Auburn
After knocking off the Auburn Tigers earlier in the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide was defeated by No. 11 Auburn, 75-71, in an overtime SEC men’s basketball game on Wednesday.
Nate Oats, a Watertown native and former UW-Whitewater assistant coach, is the first-year head coach of the Alabama men’s basketball program. The Crimson Tide has a 13-11 overall record and is in eighth place with a 5-6 SEC record.
Kuepers nets 15 in win
Senior Cam Kuepers, a former Lakeside Lutheran athlete, scored 15 points for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds as they earned a 70-66 victory against UW-Oshkosh in WIAC men’s basketball on Wednesday.
Kuepers is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Blugolds (16-6, 7-4). UW-Eau Claire will visit UW-Whitewater in a 5 p.m. game on Saturday.
Both Lake Mills teams make rank
The Lake Mills L-Cats find themselves in the Top 10 of the latest Associated Press Poll for boys and girls basketball.
The girls basketball team (19-1) moved up to the No. 2 spot in the latest Division 3 poll displacing Wrightstown, but still trailing undefeated Platteville. The Hillmen defeated Lake Mills earlier in the season.
The boys basketball team entered Thursday night’s rivalry game against Lakeside Lutheran as the No. 8 team in Division 3 with a 15-3 record.
