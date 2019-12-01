Fethery touch
Former Jefferson Eagle Parker Fetherston has helped the Madison Edgewood women’s basketball team to a 7-0 start, scoring 7.7 points per game.
The sophomore has been efficient from beyond the arc, connecting on nine of 21 3-point shots, good for a 42.9 percentage. She has also made 11 of her 12 free throw attempts on the year, good for 91.7 percent.
Fetherston’s season high came against Illinois College on Nov. 15, scoring 13 points in a 72-43 Edgewood victory.
The Eagles’ most recent win (78-49) came against Concordia University Chicago on Tuesday.
Shoup getting buckets in Beloit
Beloit College senior and men’s basketball player Tristan Shoup is averaging a team-high 17.3 points for the 2-2 Buccaneers.
Shoup, a former Fort Atkinson Blackhawk, scored a season-best 21 points in Beloit’s most recent game, a 80-68 victory over Rockford.
The forward has scored at least 14 points in all four games this season.
Doll earns All-American nod
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater senior volleyball player Ashton Doll was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III Honorable Mention list.
Doll, a middle hitter, helped the Warhawks to a 22-10 record, including a regular season WIAC title.
In her senior season, Doll collected 261 kills, second best on the team.
Nehring to be honored
After refinishing the gym floor, Whitewater Unified School District will be rededicating the floor to Ken Nehring, a former boys basketball coach and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer.
Nehring retired in 1989 after coaching for 34 years. He finished with a record of 470-269 with eight conference championships and 10 regional titles.
Garant, Frohmader to led V-Hawks into NAIA Tournament
Miah Garant and Katie Frohmader, two former Fort Atkinson volleyball players, and the Viterbo women’s volleyball team will begin the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday.
Frohmader, a junior, has collected 474 kills on the season. Garant, also a junior, has amassed 293 kills on the season.
Viterbo will kick off NAIA Tournament play Wednesday versus Ottawa University in Sioux, Iowa at 1 p.m.
