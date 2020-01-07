Gutoski picks UW-Whitewater
Fort Atkinson senior Mika Gutoski announced his commitment to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.
Gutoski will compete for time as a defensive end after spending his senior season with Fort Atkinson in the middle of the field. Gutoski was an honorable mention selection in the Badger South.
UW-Whitewater competes at the NCAA Division III level and has won six national titles since 2007 with the most recent coming in 2014. The Warhawks returned to the Stagg Bowl in 2019 and were defeated by North Central College (Ill).
Knights of Columbus to host Free Throw Competition
The Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will hold its annual Free Throw Competition on Sunday, January 26, at St. Joseph School gymnasium, 1650 Endl Blvd.
Registration and warm-up begins at 12:30 p.m., with the competition starting at 1:00 p.m.
The competition is open to all local boys and girls, ages 9 through 14 (as of January 1). Contestants shoot in their own age group, with separate boys and girls divisions.
Winners in each division are awarded trophies and advance to district competition in February.
If you have any questions, please contact John Kammer at (920) 563-8297 or Paul Krueger at (920) 563-3861.
Lake Mills Optimists to host Tri Star Contest
The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym.
The competition is for children ages eight through 13 (age as of Mar. 15, 2020), and trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. First place finishers are eligible to advance to the state competition at Mukwonago Apr. 18.
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11 a.m.
A pizza party will follow the contest.
