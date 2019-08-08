Packers beat Texans
Jake Kumerow, a former UW-Whitewater receiver, had two catches for 27 yards as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-26 victory against the Houston Texans in preseason NFL action Thursday night.
The Packers gave up 16 fourth-quarter points in the victory.
Green Bay continues the preseason on Thursday, August 15, in a road game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Eighth annual Raider Open set
The Rome Raiders will be hosting their annual Raider Open on Saturday, September 7, at Jefferson Golf Course.
The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. and the fee to golf is $50 for 13 holes.
Blackhawks to host golf outing
The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks will be raising money for the softball program with their third annual golf outing at Spring Creek Golf Center on September 8.
The outing will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cost $25 per golfer.
To sign up, contact head coach Brian Bosch or Spring Creek Golf Center at (920) 563-4499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.