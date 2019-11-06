Jefferson open gym begins this week
There will be open gym for basketball games in Jefferson beginning this week for interested adults outside of high school.
The schedule will recur Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday beginning Sunday, November 10. On Sunday, open gym will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. On Wednesday, open gym will take place from 6:30-8:15 p.m. On Saturday, 8-10 a.m.
Participants should bring both a light and dark shirt to the open gyms. Bringing your own basketball is recommended.
If anyone has any questions, reach out to Steve Rogers via telephone at (920) 648-6428.
Vodenlich gets hometown call
On October 24, UW-Whitewater baseball coach John Vodenlich was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame for his career as a player and as a coach. As a junior at Racine Case, Vodenlich was a leader on the only baseball team to qualify for the state tournament.
Vodenlich built a career .397 batting average and was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American as a player at UW-Whitewater.
Vodenlich earned his 600th win as a coach in May of 2019. He has coached at UW-Whitewater for 16 years.
Eleven prep golfers earn academic all-state
Cambridge golfers Aubrie Pero, Lissy Pero and Hailee Sundquist; Lakeside golfers Maya Heckmann, Kaylea Affeld and Lauren Lostetter; and Jefferson golfers Val Schamens, Clara Ball, Ainsley Howard and Hailey Milbrath each were named Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Academic All-State honorees for the 2019 girls golf season.
All 11 golfers met the GCAW criteria of having a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches, and are at least sophomores in high school.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Whitewater hiring coaches
The Whitewater Unified School District has an opening for a varsity baseball coach and a varsity golf coach. Both positions are for the spring season.
Interested parties can apply at WeCan.education.wisc.edu.
