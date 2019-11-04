Fort Atkinson duo leading V-Hawks
Miah Garant spent seven weeks out of the Viterbo lineup before returning on October 26 and earning the Attacker of the Week award for the North Star Athletic Association.
Garant, a junior from Fort Atkinson, had 24 kills in a four-set victory against Dakota State. The V-Hawks clinched the top-seed in the NSAA tournament.
The award from Garant came one week removed from Katie Frohmader taking the award in the previous three weeks. Frohmader, also a junior from Fort Atkinson, leads Viterbo with 440 kills in 33 matches played.
Viterbo (28-5, 12-1 NSAA) was ranked sixth in the most recent 2019 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll. The newest poll is released on November 6.
Currie takes 16th, Panthers take fourth
Sophomore Spencer Currie, a former Cambridge runner, took 16th place out of 89 runners for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the Horizon League Cross Country Championship at Valhalla Cross Country Course in Highland Heights, Kentucky on November 2.
Currie and the Panthers took fourth place out of nine schools with 78 points in the 8-kilometer race.
Currie was the third runner to cross the finish line for UW-Milwaukee.
DuVal scores for Titans
Jimmy DuVal, a former Whitewater High School athlete, made the most of his one catch on Saturday against UW-Platteville as he took it 40 yards into the end zone to give UW-Oshkosh the lead in its 24-20 victory in WIAC play.
It was DuVal’s first collegiate touchdown and his seventh catch of the season.
UW-Oshkosh (6-2, 4-1) is in second place in the WIAC with a game against UW-River Falls on Saturday before wrapping up the season at home against UW-Whitewater on Saturday, November 16.
Vodenlich gets hometown call
On October 24, UW-Whitewater baseball coach John Vodenlich was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame for his career as a player and as a coach. As a junior at Racine Case, Vodenlich was a leader on the only baseball team to qualify for the state tournament.
Vodenlich built a career .397 batting average and was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American as a player at UW-Whitewater.
Vodenlich earned his 600th win as a coach in May of 2019. He has coached at UW-Whitewater for 16 years.
Eleven prep golfers earn academic all-state
Cambridge golfers Aubrie Pero, Lissy Pero and Hailee Sundquist; Lakeside golfers Maya Heckmann, Kaylea Affeld and Lauren Lostetter; and Jefferson golfers Val Schamens, Clara Ball, Ainsley Howard and Hailey Milbrath each were named Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Academic All-State honorees for the 2019 girls golf season.
All 11 golfers met the GCAW criteria of having a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches, and are at least sophomores in high school.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.