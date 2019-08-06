Sunday shootout
The 8th Annual Sunday Shootout, a friendly tennis tournament, took place on Sunday in Jefferson on Sunday.
Paul Ganser and Michelle Ganser defeated Ben Warborg and Scott Graf, 6-4, to win the top flight.
Mike Hall and Mindy Ganser defeated Steve Lewis and Andy Didion, 6-2, in the second flight.
Fort Atkinson City Open
The semifinals for the Open Division of the Fort Atkinson City Open sponsored by the Daily Union will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The two match-play pairings will be 2018 defending champion Pat Miller against Brian Wethal and Tom Patterson will take on Dan Roloff.
The championship will be played on Sunday.
