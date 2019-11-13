Marowsky wins three individual events
UW-Oshkosh freshman Mariah Marowsky finished the 100-, 200- and 400-yard freestyles in first place during a dual loss to UW-Whitewater on Saturday, November 9.
Marowsky won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 58.32 seconds defeated UW-Whitewater senior Bailey Weston by almost three seconds. Marowsky and Weston each are former Fort Atkinson athletes.
Marowsky finished the 100-yard freestyle in 54.2 seconds to win the race. She also won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:20.54.
Frohmader reaches 1,000 kills
Former Fort Atkinson outside hitter Katie Frohmader recorded the 1,000th kill of her career with Viterbo in the fourth set of a 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 victory against Waldorf on Wednesday, November 6.
Frohmader and fellow former Fort Atkinson athlete Miah Garant each had 17 kills to lead Viterbo in the match.
The V-Hawks (29-5) earned a bye in the first round of the North Star Athletic Association tournament, which begins on November 15. Viterbo remained the No. 6 team in the latest NAIA Coaches Poll.
Gehler’s career high leads to AAC honor roll
Former Lakeside Lutheran volleyball player Kaitlyn Gehler was named to the American Athletic Conference honor roll after amassing 54 digs in a pair of Memphis matches.
The Memphis sophomore had 64 receptions without an error as the Tigers earned a victory over Wichita State and a loss against Tulsa.
Warhawks win
Junior, junior-college transfer Equan Ards scored 30 points for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team as it earned an 81-77 victory against Minnesota School of Engineering on Tuesday night.
The Warhawks return to action against 7th-ranked Washington-St. Louis on Friday at 8 p.m.
Collins set to sign
Senior Ella Collins said she would sign her National Letter of Intent to Eastern Illinois at Lakeside Lutheran High School on Wednesday, November 20.
