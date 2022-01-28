ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has agreed to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach.
He replaces Vic Fangio, who was fired a day after the Broncos finished 7-10, their sixth consecutive season out of the playoffs and fifth straight year they've failed to post a winning record.
Hackett, 42, brings energy and enthusiasm to a franchise that has foundered ever since winning Super Bowl 50 six years ago.
Might he also bring No. 12 with him from Green Bay?
Choosing Hackett sent speculation skyrocketing that the Broncos were trying to lure star Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver, perhaps along with his star receiver Davante Adams, who is set to hit free agency in March.
Rodgers, who turned 38 last month in what could be his fourth MVP season, is contemplating his future, including retirement, after the Packers' early exit from the playoffs last weekend. Top-seeded Green Bay was upset at home 13-10 by the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers want Rodgers to return for an 18th season, saying they had no plays for a rebuild. Rodgers, who skipped all of last year's offseason before reporting for training camp with a reworked contract, said he'll give the team an answer soon.
Hackett, 42, emerged as the front-runner on his own merits, however, which includes his work with quarterback Blake Bortles as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before he went to Green Bay and helped Matt LaFleur win a record 39 regular-season games in his first three seasons as head coach.
Hackett, who has never been a head coach, has become well known for his football smarts, his energy and his enthusiasm. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling tweeted: “One of the absolute best human beings and smartest coaches around. Man this makes my heart happy seeing great people get rewarded. I wish my guy nothing but the absolute best.”
Hackett also has a big fan in Rodgers, who said in 2020 that “there's nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett," whom he called “a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach.”
BEARS HIRE EBERFLUS
CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus is the new coach of the Chicago Bears, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade.
The Bears announced Eberflus' hiring on Thursday night. He spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.
The 51-year-old Eberflus called his new job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“I am truly humbled and honored to be named your head coach and together we will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago,” he said in a statement.
With Eberflus in charge, Indianapolis' defense showed marked improvement after ranking among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.
Indianapolis missed the playoffs at 9-8, closing with two straight losses when a win in either game would have clinched a postseason berth.
The hire is the first big move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who took over on Tuesday. Poles and Eberflus are first-timers in their respective positions in the NFL.
