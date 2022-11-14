Nothing came easily in the Capitol Conference for football this season.
That included being voted to one of the all-conference teams. Lake Mills had 12 honorees while Lakeside Lutheran had 11 selections in voting held recently.
Lakeside senior Ben Buxa was tabbed as the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Buxa was also a first-team pick at defensive line. He earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State recognition too, which is an award for senior football letter winners who have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 of higher.
Buxa, who played right tackle this season, is a three-time all-conference selection at offensive line in his career, also earning co-offensive lineman of the year in 2021. No all-conference awards were voted on in 2020 due to COVID-19 modifying the football seasons.
Buxa registered a team-leading 49 tackles, adding eight sacks, 61 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss, one safety and four passes knocked down.
“Ben was a very dominating player on both sides of the ball,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “He’s a four-year starter for us, two-year captain, has great character, is a 4.0 student and University of North Dakota recruit. Ben was an honor to coach.”
Lake Mills senior running back Ben Buchholtz was a first-team pick at running back and inside linebacker. He finished the year with 1,460 rushing yards, gaining nine yards per attempt, and scored 19 touchdowns. Buchholtz also caught 20 passes for 228 yards with a pair of TDs.
At linebacker, the defense followed Buchholtz’s lead. All told, he made a team-best 94 tackles, including nine for a loss, and tallied 1.5 sacks. This is Buchholtz’s third career all-conference honor at linebacker.
“For Benny, I was proud and happy with how the season went,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “He’s been banged up with injuries the last two seasons. He works his butt off outside of football. He does wrestling, power lifted and is on the baseball team. Ben’s a quiet leader who kids look up to and respect.
“Ben is pound for pound as strong as any guy in the state. He can bench over 350 pounds and can squat 550. It’s tough to bring him down. Our offensive line took a step this year. As much as that, our run game had success because Ben was healthy and could break arm tackles. You had to rally to the point of attack to bring Ben down. He was also elusive and had the speed to get away in the open field. He has good hands out of the backfield and is a complete back. He was the first Lake Mills running back to go over 1,000 yards in 20 years.”
Senior Derek Bruce was a first-team honoree at offensive line and defensive line. He was a repeat selection as first-team o-lineman. Bruce, who played left guard and nose tackle primarily, also earned WFCA Academic All-State accolades.
Bruce notched 50 tackles, including seven for a loss, and intercepted a pass.
“Derek was our best offensive and defensive lineman,” Huber said. “He’s a great leader and kids looked up to him and respected him. One thing I love about Derek is how how does everything in his life really well.
“Derek’s a great brother, great son, great football player and great baseball player. Just overall a great kid. He’s strong, powerful and very intelligent. He’s a branch of the coaching staff out on the field for us. Derek made all our offensive line and defensive line front calls.”
Second-team recipients were Lakeside junior running back Kayden Bou, senior offensive lineman Christian Stuebs, senior defensive back Levi Birkholz, Lake Mills senior receiver Liam Carrigan, junior Matthew Stenbroten (receiver and outside linebacker) and senior punter Mason Levake.
Bou amassed 854 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and scored six touchdowns.
”Kayden is strong, explosive and a very tough runner who always had the pile moving forward,” Bauer said. “He’s a playmaker at the defensive end position too and a hard hitter.”
Stuebs, from his left tackle spot, helped pave the way for a Lakeside ground attack which averaged 6.2 yards per tote, piled up 2,943 yards in 11 games and accounted for 38 of the team’s 42 offensive touchdowns.
”Christian is big and strong and a good run blocker who allowed us to be balanced left and right despite Buxa being at the other tackle,” Bauer said. “Christian got steadily better as the year went along.”
Birkholz, who played both safety and cornerback, made 27 tackles, including one for a loss, picked off three passes and defended 13 passes.
”Levi is very athletic, a captain and our team’s emotional leader,” Bauer said. “He made the game-saving interception in our Level 1 playoff game versus Edgewood. Levi played hurt and was a 1,000-yard rusher as an option QB. He’s a super competitor.”
Carrigan led the team with 10 touchdown grabs. He was second on the team in catches (40) and yards (539).
”Liam had a big year for us,” Huber said. “Rex Cassady went down as a receiving threat before the season started. We needed other guys to step and make plays. Liam did that and always found his way into the end zone. I’ve coached some good receivers and Liam has as good of hands as any of them.
”It’s effortless for him to catch the ball. He makes grabs below and above the waist and with his elbows extended above his body. He could make all sorts of catches. He’s come a long ways since I met him. He’s put on some muscle too.”
Stenbroten led the L-Cats with 43 catches, totaling 654 yards while scoring six times. Defensively, he made 54 tackles, including six for a loss, and registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
”Matthew is a kid who was banged up with his knee bothering him,” Huber said. “He sat out two conference games so he could withstand the whole conference season. He’s everything people are talking about. It’ll be interesting to see how his offseason goes with his college recruitment. I’m excited to work with him this offseason.
”He’s very coachable and also has the size and the frame. When your best players are your hardest workers—like Matthew is—coaching is easy.”
Levake averaged 41.6 yards per punt and placed four punts inside the 20-yard line.
”Mason’s come a long way and grown a lot in the last couple years,” Huber said. “He has a big leg. He flipped the field numerous times for us. I see him potentially punting or kicking in college.
”He put in a lot of time this offseason into punting and kicking and it showed this season. Mason made some big plays. He recovered an onside kick in the first Lodi game, which was a big momentum swing for us. He’s made some big-time kicks and punts in his career.”
Honorable mention selections were Lake Mills seniors Trysten Thiede (special teams), Caden Belling (quarterback), Darin Phillips (defensive lineman) and junior Cooper Murphy (inside linebacker). For Lakeside, seniors Charlie Vogen (special teams), Trey Lauber (receiver), Birkholz (quarterback) and juniors Josh Jorgenson (tight end), Reid Weittenhiller (offensive line) and Bou (defensive end) were honorable mentions.
Columbus won the Capitol Conference at 7-0, followed by Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran each at 5-2, Edgewood and Lake Mills both at 4-3, Beloit Turner at 2-5, New Glarus/Monticello at 1-6 and Big Foot at 0-7.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year
Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
Defensive Player of the Year
Malani Aragon 12 Columbus
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Collin Selk 12 Columbus
Head Coach of the Year
Andrew Selgrad Columbus
Assistant Coach of the Year
Scott Silvestri Edgewood
1st Team: Offense
QB Sean Fogel 12 Turner
RB Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
RB Ben Buchholtz 12 Lake Mills
RB Jax Hertel 12 Big Foot
R Tyler Sutherland 12 Turner
R Will Lauterbach 12 Turner
R Ethan Freidrich 12 NG/M
TE Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
OL Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
OL Collin Selk 12 Columbus
OL Derek Bruce 12 Lake Mills
OL Henry Koeppen 11 Lodi
OL J. Sullivan 12 Columbus
2nd Team: Offense
QB Nathan Cotter 12 Columbus
RB Kayden Bou 11 Lakeside
RB Abe Thompson 12 Edgewood
RB Jayce Kurth 12 Turner
R Liam Carrigan 12 Lake Mills
R M. Stenbroten 11 Lake Mills
R Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood
TE Jefferson Mobry 11 Columbus
TE AC Strok 12 NG/M
TE Jayce Kolinski 11 Lodi
OL D. McCormick 11 Columbus
OL Christian Stuebs 12 Lakeside
OL Josh Klann 11 Lodi
OL Preston Kelley 12 Lodi
OL Shawn Robinson 12 Big Foot
1st Team: Defense
DL Collin Selk 12 Columbus
DL Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
DL Derek Bruce 12 Lake Mills
DE Brent Hoppe 12 Turner
DE Brady Engel 12 Columbus
IL Malani Aragon 12 Columbus
IL Ben Buchholtz 12 Lake Mils
IL Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
OL Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
OL Jax Hertel 12 Big Foot
DB D. Nedelcoff 12 Edgewood
DB B. Nachreiner 12 Columbus
DB Aren Ekern 12 Columbus
2nd Team: Defense
DL J. Kitzmiller 10 Edgewood
DL Henry Koeppen 11 Lodi
DL Preston Kelley 12 Lodi
DE Josh Klann 11 Lodi
DE Wes Coates 11 Edgewood
IL Jayce Kolinski 11 Lodi
IL Tyler Kramer 12 Turner
IL Mason Folkers 12 Edgewood
OL Brady Puls 11 Lodi
OL M. Stenbroten 11 Lake Mills
DB Levi Birkholz 12 Lakeside
DB Ryely Nachreiner 11 Columbus
DB K. Fleischman 12 Lodi
1st Team: Specials
K Brian Meitzner 12 Lodi
P Sam Klestinski 12 Edgewood
ST Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
2nd Team: Specials
K Sam Klestinski 12 Edgewood
P Mason Levake 12 Lake Mills
ST Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood
Honorable Mention
Shawn Robinson 12 Big Foot DL
Corbin Hynes 12 Columbus K
RJ Gross 12 Columbus OL
Ty Cowell 12 Columbus OLB
Brady Link 11 Columbus DB
Finn Caulum 12 Edgewood OL
Jackson Kitzmiller 10 Edgewood OL
Ben Hansen 12 Edgewood QB
Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood DB
Trysten Thiede 12 Lake Mills ST
Caden Belling 12 Lake Mills QB
Darin Phillips 12 Lake Mills DL
Cooper Murphy 11 Lake Mills ILB
Charlie Vogen 12 Lakeside ST
Reid Weittenhiller 11 Lakeside OL
Trey Lauber 12 Lakeside R
Josh Jorgenson 11 Lakeside TE
Levi Birkholz 12 Lakeside QB
Kayden Bou 11 Lakeside DE
Paxton Krugman 11 Lodi P
Mason Lane 11 Lodi QB
Kylar Clemens 11 Lodi OLB
Zach Nyquist 11 Lodi DB
Sam Perkins 11 NG/M OL
Sam Perkins 11 NG/M DE
Max Marty 11 NG/M DB
Mike Erickson 12 Turner K
Nathan Pozzani 12 Turner OLB
