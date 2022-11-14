Sixteen players -- 10 from Jefferson and six from Whitewater -- were honored in Rock Valley football all-conference voting held recently.
Jefferson senior Paden Phillips (wide receiver), senior Lucas Frank (punter) and junior Gary Northup (offensive line and defensive line) were first team all-league honorees.
Phillips averaged 14.1 yards per grab, amassing 481 receiving yards, and caught four touchdowns.
"Paden became our go-to receiver in the last four games especially," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "He led the conference in yards and receptions.
"Paden's size is deceiving. He's 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and is quick and fast. When he caught the ball, he wasn't easy to bring down. He's bigger on the field than his numbers look on the roster. He was our deep threat, short game guy, ran routes from the slot and turned 10-yard gains into 25 yards. He bought into running reliable routes."
Frank averaged 34.3 yards per punt.
"Lucas never left the field," Slotten said. "He kicked off, punted, returned punts, played receiver and defensive back."
Northup registered a co-team-leading 64 tackles, including five for a loss, while recording two sacks and recovering two fumbles. Offensively, he lined up at left tackle.
"Gary was our dominate lineman on both sides of the ball," Slotten said. "We ran the ball over him 80 percent of the time. We knew he was reliable to make a hole. He was a great run blocker. Gary led the team in pancakes by a bunch. He was the standout offensive lineman who held his own in every game. Having that many tackles from the defensive end spot led the conference.
"Some of those tackles were hustle plays where he was the backside defensive end. Coaches on film notice the hustle guys. To lead our team at tackles in a spot where teams can run away from you because you are on the end of line of scrimmage is impressive."
Jefferson junior outside linebacker John Kraus, junior running back Drew Peterson and Phillips at defensive back were second-team selections. Whitewater seniors Aaron Porras (running back) and Jake Kuhlow (offensive line and defensive line) were also second-team selections.
Kraus was third on the Eagles with 41 tackles, including three for a loss.
"John picked it up at the end of the season," Slotten said. "We had big expectations for him at linebacker. We sat him down and had a talk in the middle of the season. At that point, he was playing running back and defense. He had him switch to focus solely on linebacker and he became one of our better defenders by the end of the season."
Peterson finished the season with 669 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 90 yards.
"Drew ran it a lot of the time like a first-teamer," Slotten said. "But in a league with Monroe having three talented runners, it was hard to get on that first team."
Phillips made 25 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.
Porras totaled 728 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and scored six touchdowns.
Kuhlow made 20 tackles, including five for a loss, and forced a fumble.
Jefferson seniors David Ganser, Alex Vasquez and Alex Pitzner plus Whitewater seniors Armando Villarreal and Mason Nobs and junior Nate Black were honorable mention recipients.
"Those three seniors busted their butts for us in the weight room all summer," Slotten said. "They earned their spots. David played receiver and defensive back. Alex at middle linebacker led the team in tackles. David Vasquez was the unsung hero as our fullback. He was blocking defensive ends, outside linebackers, middle linebacker and even defensive tackles sometimes."
Phillips and Ganser were Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State recipients. Senior players must have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher to receive this award.
Monroe won the Rock Valley with a 7-0 record, followed by McFarland at 6-1, Evansville at 5-2, Edgerton at 4-3, Jefferson, East Troy and Delavan-Darien all at 2-5 and Whitewater at 0-7.
2022 Rock Valley Conference Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Issac Bunker - Monroe
Defensive Player of the Year: Paul Morris - McFarland
Lineman of the Year: Issac Bunker - Monroe
Back of the Year: Keatin Sweeney - Monroe
Coach of the Year: Toby Golembiewski - Monroe
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Tom Witt - Monroe
Doug Peterson - McFarland
Jordan Everson - Evansville
Kyle Polzin - Delavan Darien
1st Team All-Conference Offense
Braylan Roder McFarland Junior Quarterback
Caiden Dessart East Troy Freshman Quarterback
Keatin Sweeney Monroe Senior Running Back
Alex Hernandez Monroe Senior Running Back
Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre McFarland Senior Running Back
Wyatt Nelson Evansville Junior Running Back
Ryan Weed East Troy Senior Wide Receiver
Paden Phillips Jefferson Senior Wide Receiver
Andrew Kelley McFarland Junior Wide Receiver
Deven Kulp McFarland Senior Wide Receiver
Shane Crandall Edgerton Senior Tight End/HBack
Dadon Gillen McFarland Senior Tight End/HBack
Sean Rufenacht Monroe Senior Lineman
Isaac Bunker Monroe Senior Lineman
Nathaniel Baker Monroe Senior Lineman
Austin Fuchs Monroe Senior Lineman
Keats Dyslin McFarland Senior Lineman
Kaden Westphal McFarland Junior Lineman
Breyden South Edgerton Junior Lineman
Gary Northup Jefferson Junior Lineman
Lucas Frank Jefferson Junior Punter
2nd Team All-Conference Offense
Neil Janssen Delavan-Darien Junior Quarterback
Bennett Keller Evansville Junior Quarterback
Kaden Kuester Monroe Junior Running Back
Aaron Porras Whitewater Senior Running Back
Drew Peterson Jefferson Junior Running Back
Peter Hazeltine Edgerton Senior Wide Receiver
Nathan Huff Delavan-Darien Senior Wide Receiver
Aiden Taylor East Troy Senior Wide Receiver
Kade Moellenberndt Evansville Junior Tight End/HBack
Riley Bills Edgerton Sophomore Lineman
Jake Kuhlow Whitewater Senior Lineman
Brad Bartz Evansville Sophomore Lineman
Quinn Grovesteen Matchey Evansville Senior Lineman
Weston Leeder Evansville Senior Lineman
Riley Ottman Edgerton Senior Punter
1st Team All-Conference Defense
Sean Rufenacht Monroe Senior Defensive End
Cade Rux McFarland Senior Defensive End
Shane Crandall Edgerton Senior Defensive End
Gary Northup Jefferson Junior Defensive End
Jordan Klocke Monroe Senior Lineman
Conner Wallman Delavan-Darien Junior Lineman
Austin Bindl McFarland Senior Lineman
Joey Meadows East Troy Sophomore Lineman
Miguel Morice Evansville Junior Lineman
Lane Meier Monroe Junior Inside Linebacker
Paul Morris McFarland Senior Inside Linebacker
Beau Allison Edgerton Senior Inside Linebacker
Brody Nichols Delavan-Darien Sophomore Inside Linebacker
Tucker Markham Monroe Senior Outside Linebacker
Charlie Wiegel Monroe Senior Outside Linebacker
Kyle Kussow McFarland Senior Outside Linebacker
Ryan Weed East Troy Senior Outside Linebacker
Dadon Gillen McFarland Senior Defensive Back
Drew Indergand Monroe Senior Defensive Back
Deven Kulp McFarland Senior Defensive Back
Braden Troeger Edgerton Senior Defensive Back
Aiden Maves Evansville Senior Defensive Back
Mason Folk McFarland Senior Kicker
2nd Team All-Conference Defense
James Seagreaves Monroe Junior Defensive End
Breyden South Edgerton Junior Defensive End
Carter Sherry Evansville Senior Defensive End
Jake Kuhlow Whitewater Senior Lineman
John Densmore East Troy Senior Inside Linebacker
Izzy Murillo Evansville Senior Inside Linebacker
Zack Troeger Edgerton Sophomore Outside Linebacker
John Kraus Jefferson Junior Outside Linebacker
Travis Zastoupil Evansville Senior Outside Linebacker
Keatin Sweeney Monroe Senior Defensive Back
Nathan Huff Delavan-Darien Senior Defensive Back
Owen Stelse McFarland Senior Defensive Back
Andrew Kelley McFarland Junior Defensive Back
Paden Phillips Jefferson Senior Defensive Back
Riley Ottman Edgerton Senior Kicker
Honorable Mention
Kane Kaiser Delavan-Darien
Alex Papcke Delavan-Darien
Colin Szczap Delavan-Darien
Sam Rome East Troy
Chase Murphy East Troy
TJ Betley East Troy
Cole Langer Edgerton
Grady Bachinski Edgerton
Kyler Knauf Edgerton
Tucker Peterson Evansville
Grayden Geske Evansville
Charlie Braunschweig Evansville
David Ganser Jefferson
Alex Vasquez Jefferson
Alex Pitzner Jefferson
Travis Zadra McFarland
Luke Rux McFarland
Cooper Kennedy McFarland
Drew Indergand Monroe
George Brukwicki Monroe
Gavin Foulker Monroe
Nate Black Whitewater
Mason Nobs Whitewater
Armando Villarreal Whitewater
