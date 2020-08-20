WATERTOWN — One hundred sixty-one.
Back on March 12, the Lake Mills girls basketball team was defeated by Wrightstown in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
Also on that Thursday, the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team fell in its sectional semifinal.
That was 161 days ago from Thursday. It was the last time local teams played in high school competition.
Until Thursday morning.
After a five-months hiatus, the Lakeside Lutheran and Fort Atkinson girls golf teams competed in a high school event as the Warriors earned a first-place finish at the Watertown Invitational Thursday at the Watertown Country Club.
“It felt really normal,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “It was just great to be out there.”
“I think the girls needed it physically and mentally,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It’s the best thing for them. They’ve been cooped up for almost six months. It’s awesome for them to be able to see their teammates and friends and just to get out and forget what’s going on in the world around them.”
The Warriors — which was described as the most talented Lakeside team ever by Lostetter — was led by two state-qualifying sisters in Maya Heckmann and Ava Heckmann.
Senior Maya shot an invitational-best 79, while sophomore Ava placed second behind her sister with an 89.
Maya shot a 43 on the front nine and needed just 36 strokes on the back nine.
“With it being her (Maya) senior year, she’s at the top of her game right now,” Lostetter said. “She’s strong, her drives are strong, her putts are spot on. She’s doing phenomenal.”
As a team, the Warriors fired a 386, good for first.
Fort Atkinson junior Natalie Kammer finished third in Watertown with a 97. Brooke Leibman wasn’t far behind with a 105, good for fifth. The pair helped the Blackhawks to a second-place finish with a 430.
“There’s definitely lower scores in her (Kammer),” Leibman said. “It will happen. She hit the ball great. I think what was most impressive about Natalie this year from year’s past was the way she handled herself emotionally when things weren’t going entirely her way.”
Watertown placed third with a 441, while Muskego finished fourth with a 465.
Lakeside Lutheran’s 386 was rounded out with Lauren Lostetter’s 108 and Kaylea Affeld’s 110.
Rachel Edwards (110) and Taylor Dressler (118) also helped the Blackhawks’ to their second-place finish.
The 110 was a personal best for Edwards.
“She was just so solid,” Leibman said.
“She just has that mentality you want in a golfer. She’s so even-keeled and nice to everybody.”
Lostetter and Leibman both noted one difference was players were paired with teammates, instead of golfers from other schools. Teams also had to abide by rules that have been at golf courses for the past months, including no raking the sand traps and no touching the flagstick.
But at this point, who can complain?
“I hope everybody realizes how important it is for these kids to get out and participate in sports,” Lostetter said.
“It means everything,” Leibman said. “We talked about how this is a privilege. We’re just lucky to be in this situation to actually play, compete and represent our school and hometown.
“We thought people would be looking forward to this. Not only the players, the coaches and the parents, but just as a community.”
Fort Atkinson continues its season Tuesday at Baraboo Country Club at 9 a.m.
The Warriors head back to Watertown tomorrow to have a dual meeting with the Goslings at 8:30 a.m.
