JEFFERSON — The Eagles have been on the cusp of winning the program’s second state championship three times in the past four seasons.
This experience-laden group will be a force to reckon with during the regular season and has the goods to vie for a gold ball in Grand Chute in mid-June.
“Our experience from last year’s run to the state tournament final and the kids’ work ethic are among the things that excite me about this team,” said Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston, who has a 343-154 record entering his 21st season at the helm.
“We had a great preseason. Our kids want to get better. They want a gold ball, not a silver ball. They are ready and committed to getting themselves better for the team.”
Jefferson has compiled a combined record of 49-14 the past two seasons, falling to Denmark in the state title game 6-5 last season and 4-1 the year prior. The Eagles, who won a state title in 2014 and finished runner-up in 2018, have the luxury of four top-end arms in their rotation.
“Pitching will be the strength of our team,” Fetherston said. “To have juniors Tyler Fredrick and Drew Peterson and senior Tyler Butina back, who all pitched in regionals and sectionals, is huge. These guys are all in better shape and stronger now and they will set the tone on the mound. Junior Tyler Schroedl was good on JV last year, and he’ll be a force on the mound too. He can throw four pitches for strikes.”
The Eagles do have a few question marks entering play this spring. Chief among them is replacing reliable backstop, Tanner Pinnow.
“Replacing Tanner behind the plate is our No. 1 objective,” Fetherston said. “We have Drew Peterson back there. When Drew’s pitching, we’ll need one of our other catchers to fill in. Senior Gareth Whitstone, freshman Tyler Altermatt and sophomore Finn DeBlare are all in the fold to see time at catcher. That’s a position we have to have taken care of. All good teams need a good catcher.”
Butina, a Central Michigan recruit and two-time first team all-league honoree, will be the regular at first base. Schroedl will see time there when Butina is on the bump.
“Butina and Schroedl, both at 6-foot-5, make nice targets for our guys to throw at,” Fetherston said.
Junior Aidan Kammer slides from second base to shortstop to replace Luis Serrano. Both players were first team all-league recipients last season.
“Aidan is the leader in our infield,” Fetherston said.
Freshman Bentley Wagner figures to get the nod at second base.
“Bentley has worked hard in the weight room and he’s got a varsity body already,” Fetherston said. “As a quarterback on the football team, he’s a great athlete.”
Fredrick, a second team all-conference performer last year, will see regular time at third base and second when he’s not on the hill.
“Freddy’s a high IQ baseball player,” Fetherston said.
Juniors Caysen Miller and Dom Ritter are the team’s reserve middle infielders.
The Eagles’ three starting outfielders — Aiden Behm, Evan Neitzel and Aiden Devine — graduated. Whitstone, who along with Butina, Kammer and Fredrick are the team’s captains, is a utility guy.
“Gareth can play the outfield, second and catch,” Fetherston said. “He’s a smart kid who gives great effort.”
Sophomore Zach Holland will man center field with junior Andrew Altermatt, sophomore Sam Steies, junior Brady Vogel, Whitstone and Peterson are in the mix to see time at the corner outfield spots.
Senior Marcus Turley gives the Eagles some pop out of the designated hitter spot.
“Marcus has a high power bat,” Fetherston said. “We are expecting big things from him and can’t wait to see what he has to offer.”
Beloit Turner enters the season on the heels of four consecutive conference crowns, something Jefferson, which won at least a share of the league title every year from 2012-18, is intent on changing.
“Turner has been the beast of the Rock the last four seasons,” Fetherston said. “We’ve come up short but have made runs in the tournament. We’d like to get a conference title. McFarland, Edgerton and East Troy are other teams to keep an eye on.”
Fetherston plans to tinker with the team’s lineup, which could include Kammer or Butina in the leadoff spot. The Eagles’ upperclassmen will be tone-setters at the top of the order.
“This is as deep as we’ve been in a while,” Fetherston said. “We should be better offensively and as a pitching staff than last season. Defensively, it will be all about filling the holes from the five starters we lost.
“Team chemistry and camaraderie are at an all-time high. Our guys care about each other and will do anything to make the team better.”
Jefferson opens the season with a conference doubleheader this afternoon versus Evansville at UW-Whitewater. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.