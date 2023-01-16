FOND DU LAC — Jefferson’s wrestlers placed sixth while Lake Mills finished ninth at the Dave Cohen Classic on Saturday.
Aiden DeBlare pinned his way to the title at 120 pounds to account for 35 of Jefferson’s 147 team points. DeBlare earned all three pins in the first period to improve to 20-10 on the season.
Nick Lara placed second at 106. Lara (16-10) pinned his way to the finals with four first period falls, then lost by fall in the second period of the finals to Whitefish Bay’s Ty Elver (20-4).
Dominic Ritter took fourth at 113, finishing 2-3 with one pin and one major decision. Ryan Haffelder (138), Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Nolan Burzlaff (152) each finished fifth. Haffelder and Schoenherr each had one pin. Burzlaff had one decision.
Chase Wangsness (126) and Daniel Garcia (182) each placed sixth. Wangsness earned one decision. Garcia had three pins.
Alex Vasquez took seventh at 160, finishing 3-2 with two pins. Cade Pagel placed eighth at 220 with one pin.
“Most of the team placed where they were seeded or better, showing that our young team is really showing improvement,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said.
Burling leads L-Cats
Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds accounted for 26 of the 125 team points scored by Lake Mills. Burling (19-6) pinned his way to the championship bracket with three first period falls, then reached the finals with a 5-1 decision over Catholic Memorial’s Ben Kalawa. He lost a 6-5 decision to Kiel’s Connor Faust (27-6) in the title match.
Thomas Cassady placed third at 220. Cassady (14-8) finished 3-2 with three pins.
Gabriel Logothetis (106) placed fifth with one pin. Eddy Eveland also finished fifth at 160 with one pin.
Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth placed sixth with one pin. Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Mason Spaeth (195) each placed seventh. Kressner had two pins. Spiegelhoff and Spaeth each had two pins.
Kevin Georgiles-Juul placed eighth at 152 with two pins.
Mason Wollin (138) and Gibson Hale (182) each took ninth.
Team scores: Kiel 244, Whitefish Bay 207, Xavier 194, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 158, Appleton East 155.5, Jefferson 147, Catholic Memorial 130, Horicon 127.5, Lake Mills 125, Ripon 124, Laconia 110.5, Mayville 78, Oakfield 75
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.