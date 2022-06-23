Jefferson senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski put up gaudy numbers all season and was a rock at shortstop.
Those are two of the contributing factors to Serdynski being selected Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 2 Player of the Year in voting held recently.
“I was shocked and very surprised honestly,” Serdynski said of hearing the news she won the award. “I know I played against and with some amazing players this season. Seeing that I got it was shocking.”
Serdynski shattered the school record for hits in a season, compiling 74. She averaged .705, crossed home 57 times while also swiping 32 bases.
If there was a recipe out there for consistently getting Serdynski off the base paths, nobody unearthed it.
“I go up to hit each time with confidence,” Serdynski said. “I knew I had been through this before and knew I had to do my job as leadoff hitter. For me, it was about going up with confidence and just do me I guess.”
Serdynski anchored Jefferson’s infield defense from her position at shortstop, committing only one error in 73 total chances.
“When I go out on the field with confidence, play happy and have a good time is when I’m at my best,” Serdynski said. “I’ve always enjoyed going out there and playing with the girls I enjoy playing with. I go into the field with confidence. When I get the ball, I know I’m going to make the play.”
Serdynski joins Clare Beck, winner of the award in 2021, as the program’s only state Players of the Year.
Jefferson’s season, one that resulted in a state runner-up finish and 26 wins against three losses, will not soon be forgotten.
“I’m so proud of this group of girls,” Serdynski said. “I had so much fun with them the past year. I know I’ll never be on a team like that again. I’m glad I got to spend my last high school season with this group of girls. We played really well and with confidence. Our connection, too, was amazing.”
Jefferson senior catcher Aidyn Messmann was also a first team all-state selection for the medium-sized schools (comprising Divisions 2 and 3) and a viable candidate for Player of the Year in her own right.
Messmann hit for power and for average, tying Kylee Luke’s school record of 12 home runs from 2019. Messmann, who hit .490 with an OPS of 1.588, drove in 53 runs, one shy of the school record Eden Dempsey set in 2021.
Jefferson freshman pitcher Aeryn Messmann was a second team all-state honoree. She posted an ERA of 1.30 in 81 innings, striking out 114 batters while winning 11 games against one loss. Messmann got the ball for a lions share of the innings during postseason play, throwing a no-hitter in the team’s sectional final win over Mount Horeb.
Cambridge sophomore infielder Saveea Freeland was an honorable-mention selection. Freeland hit .448 in conference action with 11 extra-base hits and 17 steals. Freeland was a massive part of the team’s first-ever regional title and was a consistent cog defensively at shortstop.
Johnson Creek senior Lexi Swanson was a second-team selection in small school (Divisions 4 and 5) voting. Swanson hit .515 with six home runs, also doubling 20 times and driving in 39 runs.
WFSCA Players of the Year
Division 1:
Emma Raye, jr., Superior
Division 2:
Savannah Serdynski, sr., Jefferson
Division 3:
Holly Lowenberg, jr., Poynette
Division 4:
Gretta Grassel, soph., Boscobel
Division 5: Ava Schill, jr., Assumption
WFSCA Coach of the Year: Tim Dietzen, Freedom
WFSCA Umpire of the Year: Roger Van Lanen
2022 WFSCA ALL STATE TEAMS MEDIUM SCHOOLS DIVISION 2 AND 3
Name Grade School Team
Morgan Smetama 12 Baldwin-Woodville 1
Calley Olson 12 Bloomer 1
Carissa Heisdorf 12 Campbellsport 1
Naleyah Bork 12 Freedom 1
Rylie Murphy 12 Freedom 1
Genna O’Neil 12 GET 1
Aidyn Messmann 12 Jefferson 1
Savannah Serdynski 12 Jefferson 1
Martha Miller 11 Medford 1
Elena Barnes 12 New Berlin West 1
Alyssa Woelfel 11 New Holstein 1
Holly Lowenberg 11 Poynette 1
Melissa Dietz 12 Reedsburg 1
Avary Makarewicz 12 Ripon 1
Brooke Anderson 11 River Valley 1
Haylee Dodd 12 Shoreland Lutheran 1
Bri Handel 12 Wautoma 1
Sydney Vitangcol 9 Wisconsin Lutheran 1
Name Grade School Team
Rylee Spindler 10 Altoona 2
Haley Peskie 11 Amherst 2
McKenna Young 11 Brodhead 2
Kylie Zehren 12 Campbellsport 2
Cassie Smith 12 Catholic Memorial 2
Arielle Schneider 11 Chilton 2
McKenna Diermeier 12 Elk Mound 2
Aeryn Messmann 9 Jefferson 2
Lucy Dahlk 12 Mount Horeb 2
Grace Timmers 11 New Berlin West 2
Molly Kable 12 New London 2
Bethany Ahrens 11 Peshtigo 2
Liz Rohl 12 Prescott 2
Taylor Graf 11 Prescott 2
Kylee Molitor 9 Reedsburg 2
Ava Stahl 11 Wautoma 2
Jayda Berg 11 Westby 2
Alea Anhalt 11 Winnebago Lutheran 2
Name Grade School Team
Sam Swartz 12 Anitgo/White Lake HM
Trinity Mittl 11 Baldwin-Woodville HM
Taetum Hoelsy 11 Brodhead HM
Saveea Freeland 10 Cambridge HM
Megan Meyers 11 Chilton HM
Alise Hayes 11 Columbus HM
Megan Johnson 12 Denmark HM
Olivia Ullmann 10 Denmark HM
Lindsey Lettner 12 GET HM
JoJo Davis 12 Logan HM
Ava Hoppert 11 Martin Luther HM
Hayden Schabel 10 Mayville HM
Allie Schwirtz 9 Mayville HM
Abby Johnson 12 Mondovi HM
Sydnee Swiggum 12 Mount Horeb HM
Maggie Sohreide 12 Oconto HM
Lindsey Thoennes 11 Racine Lutheran HM
Kennedy Brueggen 11 Westby HM
2022 WFSCA ALL STATE TEAMS
Small Schools — Divisions 4 and 5
Name Grade School Team
Grace Gansher 12 Argyle 1
Ava Schill 11 Assumption 1
Daelynn Rhoades 12 Barneveld 1
Lindsay Steien 11 Blair-Taylor 1
Gretta Grassel 10 Boscobel 1
Emily Kinnunen 11 Drummond 1
Samantha Olson 12 Fall Creek 1
Renee Tooze 11 Grantsburg 1
Whitney Myers 9 Grantsburg 1
Meg Tarrell 12 Highland 1
Jaelyn Sivertson 11 Iola-Scandinavia 1
Elizabeth Schuler 12 Kenosha St. Joseph 1
Katelyn Callahan 10 Mishicot 1
JJ Gremminger 12 Oakfield 1
Jada Eggebrecht 12 Phillips 1
Brianne Baird 11 Randolph 1
Abby Borchardt 11 Random Lake 1
Michaela Riege 12 Waterloo 1
Name Grade School Team
Christin Casey 11 Assumption 2
Emma Gordon 12 Barneveld 2
Rylee Rogers 11 Belmont 2
Mia Hodgson 11 Belmont 2
Chloe Wagner 12 Blair-Taylor 2
Hailee Thompson 10 Bonduel 2
Morgan Mack 12 Deerfield 2
Makayla Wirkus 10 Edgar 2
Hanne Johnson 12 Grantsburg 2
Grace Dreischmeier 11 Highland 2
Angelica Bushkie 11 Horicon 2
Lexi Swanson 12 Johnson Creek 2
Ashlyn Bennin 12 Mischicot 2
Emily Patterson 12 Oakfield 2
Chloe Schraepfer 11 Pecatonica 2
Kendall Weik 11 Phillips 2
Megan DeLeasky 11 Phillips 2
Ava Jaehnke 11 Waterloo 2
Name Grade School Team
Addison Lavicka 10 Athens HM
Abby Thompson 11 Blair-Taylor HM
Makenna Barone 12 Cadott HM
Addison Kapral 11 Deerfield HM
Makayla Wirkus 10 Edgar HM
Catrina Cline 12 Fall Creek HM
Jenna James 10 Fennimore HM
Paige Boeck 12 Horicon HM
Jolene Jordahl 11 Luther HM
Kennedy Wenger 11 Mineral Point HM
Ally McArdle 12 Mishicot HM
Zoey Vaara 12 Northwood/Solon Springs HM
Jayla Harter 10 Random Lake HM
Emily Hach 12 Riverdale HM
Ava Teclaw 11 Thorp HM
Alexa Hanson 12 Thorp HM
Katrina Freund 10 Waterloo HM
Laney Havlovitz 11 Wild Rose HM
