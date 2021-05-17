The Fort Atkinson Generals fell to Cambridge, 7-4, in an exhibition baseball game on Sunday.
Brandon Zastrow scored twice in the loss — once in the first and again in the fourth. The Generals scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4, but Cambridge scored the final three runs of the game.
Drew Dunkleberger finished 3-for-5 at the plate. Dayne Sebranek went 2-for-3 and also collected a run and RBI. Owen Chady pitched three innings for Fort, striking out four batters while allowing one run.
Sam Mickelson homered in the Cambridge victory. Chase Jarlsberg finished with two RBIs. Jared Horton pitched five innings for the Blues, allowing no runs while striking out four batters.
Cambridge 7, Fort Atkinson 4
Fort Atkinson 100 300 000
Cambridge 103 001 110
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Chady 3-3-1-0-4; C: Mickelson 4-9-4-3-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Chady 2x4, Sebranek 2x3, Dunkleberger 3x5; C: Jarlsberg 2x4, Haugen 3x5, Koch 2x5, Mickelson HR.
Fort 11, Cottage Grove 5
The Generals picked up an exhibition victory over Cottage Grove on Saturday.
Josh Crandall finished 3-for-4 with two doubles in the victory. The Generals scored in all innings but one.
FORT ATKINSON 11, COTTAGE GROVE 5
Fort Atkinson 102 111 221
Cottage Grove 002 000 003
Jefferson 4, Columbus 2
Aldair Ramirez pitched a complete game to help the Blue Devils to a exhibition win over the Columbus Crawdads on Friday.
Ramirez pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs. He also struck out eight batters.
Roby Schlesner hit a two-run homer in the win and finished with a game-high three RBIs. Schlesner’s two-run home run in the fifth gave the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead.
Ramirez scored a run in the sixth inning to help give himself some insurance.
JEFFERSON 4, COLUMBUS 2
Columbus 000 200 0
Jefferson 100 021 X
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Ontitueros 5-6-3-6-8; J: Ramirez 7-5-0-3-8.
Leading hitters — C: Pashley 2x3, Kumiel HR; J: R. Schlesner 2x2 (HR), Anfang 3B, T. Schlesner 2x3 (2x2B).
