Fort Atkinson senior Anthony Henrichon will live out a dream this weekend.
Henrichon—along with sophomore teammate Mary Worden and junior teammate Ben Stricker, will represent the Blackhawks at the Division 1 Cross Country Championships at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
“I’m really excited to be at the state meet,” Henrichon said. “I’ve dreamed of being there since my freshman year.
“I didn’t think I would ever make it, so it’s very exciting.”
Henrichon ran a personal-record tying time of 17 minutes, 6 seconds at the Stoughton sectional last week to advance by taking sixth overall. That mark was 1:22 quicker than he posted at the Glenn Herold Invite to open the season in late August.
“It’s been super fun seeing Anthony’s times drop,” said Fort Atkinson cross country coach Spencer Agnew, who is in his first year at the helm.
“The biggest thing for him is believing. He’s seen progression. We told him three weeks ago he could make it to state. He started believing and we told him he’s one of the best athletes in our conference and sectional.
“Now going into state we want to make sure he’s not satisfied and wants to continue to put up a good finish at state as well.”
Henrichon started track and field in sixth grade. He joined the Blackhawk Running Club in seventh grade. He vividly remembers his first cross country race.
“What got me to continue doing cross country was in my first race, I didn’t expect much of myself,” Henrichon explained. “I passed faster runners and I realized I might be pretty good at it. I decided to stick with it. Being on varsity since freshman year encouraged me to stick with it and get faster.”
A well-formulated offseason workout plan helped Henrichon get here.
“In the first couple years of my high school career, I didn’t have good training plans for the offseason,” Henrichon said. “This offseason, I worked hard and that allowed me to improve so much.
“There were a lot of people in the pack I was in at sectionals. I wanted to stay with them and get out fast until the last 1,200. At the end, I wanted to pick it up and finish strong.”
And finish strong he did, advancing to state by nearly 30 seconds.
“I’m going to be nervous but also a little sad since it’s my senior year and my last race,” Henrichon said. “I’m happy my last race will be at state.”
In Worden and Stricker, Henrichon has confidants to lean on who have experienced state before.
“We talked with Anthony about what the race feels like,” Agnew said. “We know the state meet will get out quick. The best races he’s had is when he’s been aggressive.
“He’s excited to run with the best athletes in the state. He’s going to go out and try to execute his race strategy.”
Stricker is excited to see Henrichon’s hard work pay dividends and is equally giddy to have a teammate to race alongside at state.
“It’s going to be a lot different than last year in a good way,” Stricker said. “I’m excited to see how Anthony races. We’ve been running together the entire season.
“We’ve pushed each other all year. It’s going to be exciting to share this experience with someone. Running at state is so different but in a good way. All your accomplishments and the things you’ve worked for your entire year—and for Anthony his entire career—lead to this race.”
Stricker was disappointed in his 120th place finish at state in 2021. He’s aiming to use last year’s experiences to his benefit this time around.
“My goal for state is to improve on last year’s performance,” Stricker said. “I was disappointed last year. I got out slow. I’m hoping to run in the top 30. I feel like I am better prepared this year mentally and physically.”
Stricker has been running since he was six years old. In fourth grade, he joined the Blackhawk Running Club and competed in cross country for five years in middle school. He relishes the team aspect of high school competition.
“From middle school to high school, the team is more present and they all have the same goal,” Stricker said. “In BRC there were kids whose parents were forcing them to run. In high school, everyone has a common goal and they want to succeed.
“I just want to see my improvement over the years. Since my dad started me in running when I was young, I have grown to love it.”
In seven races this season, Stricker has three second-place finishes, a pair of fourths and no finishes outside the top eight.
“Ben has continued to gain experience and maturity,” Agnew said. “He has a lot of attention to detail in his training from day to day. That’s compounded year after year for him and he’ll continue to get better since he puts in the work.
“Ben wants to get out aggressive and fast at state. This has been his main goal and he wants to beat his finish from last year. He wants to be in that front group and have some fun.”
Worden got her first taste of ‘the big race’ as a freshman in 2021, placing 37th. Her goal this time around is to wind up in the top 20.
“My expectations are to get out fast and go along with the top 20 runners in the first mile,” Worden said. “The first mile and second mile for me are about focusing on my form and staying tough. The last mile is about guts and who wants it more.”
Worden’s body of work in 2022 is impressive. She’s won twice, finished second four times while adding a fifth-place finish at the ultra-competitive Arrowhead Invite.
“The biggest thing for Mary is confidence from last fall’s cross country season to track in the spring and then to the summer,” Agnew said. “She’s built up confidence this season and runs with swagger.
“At state for Mary, it’s all about competing. This is the highest-caliber meet she’s been at. She wants to be in that front group and compete with the best girls in the state.”
Worden has focused on staying attached to other runners this season. She also credits Agnew for instilling confidence in her.
“This season has made me mentally strong,” Worden said. “When I get up there and race with these top people, I have to convince myself I belong thanks to all the training I have done.
“I want to stay attached with them and then kick at the end. Once there’s a gap, it gets in your head and doesn’t end well. If I stay attached and use my kick, it goes as planned.
“Coach Agnew is one of the main reasons I feel so competitive and proud of myself. He’s made me believe I belong with the fastest girls. When he says it, I believe it. When he says it, it gives me more confidence in my training and his training program. I’d like to thank him.”
Worden started running in third grade. She views the sport much differently now than several short years ago.
“I wasn’t enthused with running at first,” Worden said. “In high school having a new environment, getting stronger and realizing how tough you are has been great for me.
“Running is my favorite sport. It’s something I love and love putting time into. The idea of running has changed for me. I love it way more than I used to.”
The D1 girls race begins at 1:20 p.m. and the D1 boys competition is at 3:10 p.m.
