WATERTOWN—Senior Macy Donarski totaled a game-high 19 points and La Crosse Aquinas beat Lake Mills’ girls basketball team 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game.

The Blugolds, who saw their 87-game win streak snapped by the L-Cats in the D3 title game two seasons ago, had the upper hand this time around.

Load comments