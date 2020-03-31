Not really.
It feels obvious, but it’s still important to explicitly say this: It’s not looking good for prep sports this spring.
Midday Tuesday, my inbox had 18 messages come through from Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney, who was postponing and canceling events. A quick refresher: if a game is postponed, it might be rescheduled; if it is canceled, it is not going to be rescheduled.
In Jefferson, the spring sports all had lofty outlooks. The softball team put together an historic season in 2019 and looked to make similar runs; the boys track and field team looked like a legitimate contender for the WIAA Division 2 state title; Jefferson baseball returned with a chip on its shoulder after last seasons disappointing first-round playoff exit.
The Fort Atkinson baseball program looked like it was going to provide positive momentum heading into next school year with a team prepared to compete in the top half of Badger South. While most of the other sports in the school struggled in the bottom half, baseball was a positive light waiting at the end of the school year.
Right now, that light looks farther away than ever.
After Gov. Tony Evers released a “Safer at Home” order that urges Wisconsinites to stay inside through 8 a.m. April 24, President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain physically isolated through April 30. That means, instead of complaining about a snowed-out April softball game or a week and a half of rain storms, we’ll be waiting until May, at the earliest for competition.
The WIAA requires each sport to fulfill a certain amount of practices before competition can begin. Golf is required to practice for three days; tennis is four; baseball, softball and soccer all are required to have seven days between the first practice and the first game.
So, whenever the first day back at school takes place, add three days for the first golf meet, four for tennis, etc., etc.
I offered Jefferson athletic director Steve Gee a hypothetical ultimatum on Tuesday: Would you rather see a brief regular season and a WIAA playoff run or a full conference slate that starts toward the end of May and guarantees a dozen games?
““Me personally, I just want to see our kids play,” Gee said. “As time goes on, I would guess kids at some point just want to play. They just want to participate. I think, from my own perspective and talking with my kids, they just want to get out and play at some point.”
“Safer at Home,” which is designed to reduce the spread of the pandemic coronavirus specifically referred to as covid-19, has other impacts on the prep sports scene. For one, it has at least delayed the hiring process of coaches for fall sports and in some cases put them on hold.
The coronavirus has killed 16 people in Wisconsin according to the Department of Health Services and infected 1,351 Wisconsinites. There are 11 confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
Initially during the safer at home order, there were seniors and captains leading optional practices to stay sharp for a potential season. Since the Evers order, coaches have been urged to encourage individual workouts instead of optional team activities.
“It’s not unlike the off-season when coaches send athletes training guides virtually,” Mahoney said. “But right now, the important thing is to stay safe. We don’t want this thing to get any worse than it already is; we need to make good decisions.”
For those looking for bigger-picture wisdom, Gee has it.
“It obviously hasn’t happened or been a positive yet, but as an athletic director, the No. 1 downside of my job is having to deal with parents and fans that lose perspective,” Gee said. “I’m hopeful that when sports do come back we appreciate them for what they are and don’t take them for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.