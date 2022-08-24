Palmyra-Eagle travels to play Johnson Creek in week two on Friday night as both sides attempt to even up their records.
The Panthers fell to Westfield 24-16 in week one, while the Bluejays lost to Marshall 42-20.
The two sides have squared off quite a bit in recent years dating to their time together in the Trailways Conference. Palmyra-Eagle head coach Quentin Cauffman knows his team will be facing a high-quality offense, which is led by junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow.
“We’ll hope to take advantage of some of the things Marshall did versus that defense,” Cauffman said. “We’ll face a really good offense. If our defense plays like we did against Westfield, we can go in there and give them a hard time.
“We’ll clean up our offensive side of the ball with penalties and clerical things with the coaches to put quarterback Willson Jones in a spot to be successful.”
Johnson Creek won last year’s meeting 67-6.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran
After routing Jefferson in week one, Lakeside Lutheran’s football team plays at Lake Country Lutheran in week two.
The Lightning fell behind 20-0 at halftime in their 27-0 loss to Saint Mary’s Springs last week. LCL standout quarterback Luke Haertle, who threw for 1,882 yards last season and was a three-year starter graduated, so the team looks a little different offensively from the one piled up 40 points in last season’s 21-point victory over the Warriors.
“They have a variety of formations,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer said of LCL. “They threw quite a bit in their first game, but it was probably because they got behind. We think they will try to establish a strong running game. On defense, we are expecting to see a 4-3 and some variations of it.”
Lakeside is looking to play a cleaner game offensively and knows the battle in the trenches could be key to determining the outcome.
“We know they will bring a higher level of physicality than we experienced in our first game,” Bauer said. “We’ve got to cut down on our number of penalties (six) and turnovers (two). We’ve got to get better at securing the line of scrimmage for our veer plays.”
Deerfield at Cambridge
The Highway 12-18 Rivalry will be renewed this Friday as the Deerfield Demons travel to Cambridge High School to take on the Blue Jays.
Deerfield comes in after an impressive 44-14 win over Dodgeland to start the season. Deerfield senior quarterback Tommy Lees, a Dave Krieg Award preseason finalist, threw four touchdowns. Sophomore tight end Stephen Bagley caught three TDs.
Cambridge looks to bounce back after a week one 44-7 loss to Belleville.
“90 percent of the team hasn’t played a varsity game before,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’ll be a more evenly matched game and our kids are gaining valuable needed experience and that’ll help for this caliber of game.”
Last season, Cambridge won a 61-42 high-scoring affair at Deerfield. In the win, Cambridge running back Trey Colts scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 276 yards.
While the Blue Jays don’t have Colts anymore, Deerfield boasts having Lees return for this game at quarterback. In the loss, Lees threw three touchdowns and rushed for two, accumulating 369 yards.
As Cambridge continues to mature, Deerfield holds the advantage with experience. Along with Lees, the Demons bring back experience at linebacker. Senior Mason Betthauser, junior Jackson Drobac and junior Austin Anderson all played in last year’s game.
“We want to continue to be competitive, and push our kids to improve,” said Klingbeil. “With the rivalry factor here, it will be an exciting game.”
Portage at Whitewater
Senior Night comes early for the Whippets, who host Portage on Friday night.
The Warriors, who were leveled 32-6 at home versus Adams-Friendship last week, are not an entirely unfamiliar foe. The two sides played last season, a 56-0 Portage victory at home in week two.
Whitewater, led by its 15 seniors, will look to even up its record after a loss at Big Foot in week one.
The Whippets lost two fumbles versus the Chiefs and permitted 302 rushing yards, including eight yards per tote, last week. Look for Whitewater to clean up those areas and continue pounding the ball with a handful of tailbacks on offense behind a strong offensive line.
