Dylan Bredlow
Buy Now

Johnson Creek junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow (10) hits the second level on a scramble and picks up 26 yards during first half action against Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Glover Field. The Bluejays host Palmyra-Eagle in week two on Friday night.

 Kevin Wilson

Palmyra-Eagle travels to play Johnson Creek in week two on Friday night as both sides attempt to even up their records.

The Panthers fell to Westfield 24-16 in week one, while the Bluejays lost to Marshall 42-20.

Load comments