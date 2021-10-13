Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Horicon/Hustisford to town for Senior Night and Parents Night on Friday at 7 p.m. for a Capitol Conference game.
The L-Cats (6-2, 5-1 Capitol) can clinch a share of the Capitol title with a victory and would win the league outright if Columbus loses to Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills, which won the league title for the first time since 1988 in 2019 the last time a full conference slate was played, is playing its best football down the stretch, and finding ways to win, pushing its unbeaten streak to five with a come-from-behind 27-20 decision against Lodi last week. The team has trailed in the fourth quarter or overtime in five of its league games but has a 4-1 record in those outings.
“Defensively the key will be playing all four quarters,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We have a pretty good football team if we play for four quarters. The last couple games we have been playing for two. We’ve been able to get it done at the end, but we have to play for four quarters from here forward. The defense has been rock solid, but we give up 2-4 explosive plays and that can’t happen. Offensively, we are looking for quarterback Caden Belling to be a manager of the game. We want to establish the run game at the line of scrimmage.”
Husticon (0-8, 0-6) has been outscored 215-33 this season while the L-Cats have a 113-112 edge in point differential this season.
“Give credit to their coaching staff over there,” Huber said. “Shannon (Mueller) has them ready to go every week. On film they are playing around. They are a little undersized, but they don’t show quit. They don’t quit on reps no matter if they are up or down. We have seen three, four and five man fronts on defense. The Horicon/Hustisford offense has also shown to be very multi dimensional.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at COLUMBUS
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team closes the regular season at conference-co-leading Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park.
The Warriors (4-4, 4-2 Capitol) have won back-to-back games while the Cardinals (7-1, 5-1) are unbeaten this season aside from a week four forfeit loss to Walworth Big Foot.
Columbus tailback Colton Brunell has 1,127 rushing yards on 141 attempts, averaging eight yards per tote along with 18 touchdowns. Andrew Pfeffer also averages eight yards per try, amassing 576 ground yards and nine scores on 72 carries.
“They run it a lot, primarily between the tackles,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our front six will have to be very physical and very disciplined. The keys for us seldom change from opponent to opponent. We have to be able to stop the run, and we have to be able to run the ball effectively.”
Lakeside, which is tied with Lodi for third place in the league, will be facing a 3-4 defense.
“They really fly to the ball,” Bauer said. “Their three-man front and two middle linebackers are very impressive.”
The Warriors are yet certain who will be under center as sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna left injured in the first half of last week’s win over Horicon/Hustisford. Jameson Schmidt and Nate Yaroch split reps in Mlsna’s absence.
Division 4 sixth-ranked Columbus can clinch a share of the league crown with a victory.
DEERFIELD at JOHNSON CREEK
Johnson Creek (5-3, 3-3 Trailways) closes out the regular season against Deerfield (3-6, 2-4) in a matchup featuring great skill talent on Friday at 7 p.m.
Bluejays sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow has 1,147 passing yards and 479 rushing yards on the season. Deerfield quarterback Tommy Lees has 1,406 passing yards and 633 rushing yards. His preferred targets are receiving Collin Klade (481 yards) and Dayton Lasack (446).
“They run spread stuff,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Tommy Lees is a good quarterback. He likes to get to the edge. They’ve got some athletes. This is probably the most athletic team (Deerfield coach Derek Sweger) has had over there. He’s had some tough luck with injuries and COVID stuff, but this is a much improved Deerfield squad than what we’ve seen and the kids always play hard for him.”
Deerfield runs a 43 college defense, but may show a 42 look when the Bluejays come out in a spread formation.
CLINTON at CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge’s football team hosts Clinton for an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. for homecoming.
The Blue Jays (3-5, 2-4 ESC) enter needing a win and a special invite from the WIAA to reach next week’s postseason.
The Cougars (4-4, 2-4) are in a similar spot after a 33-18 home loss to Waterloo last week.
Clinton averages 22 points per game, has attempted just 42 passes this season and has a quartet of tailbacks with more than 200 yards rushing this season. Peyton Bingham paces the group with 529 yards on 109 attempts with nine touchdowns.
EVANSVILLE at WHITEWATER
Whitewater’s football team finishes off the season with a Rock Valley game against Evansville at home for Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 2-4 RVC) lost 41-0 at home against Edgewood last week. The team needs a win this week and a special invite from the WIAA to reach the postseason next week.
Evansville quarterback Chase Maves has a 52 percent completion percentage and 1,560 passing yards with 14 touchdowns, five interceptions in eight starts. Alex Johnson has 134 attempts for 518 rushing yards.
The Whippets (1-7, 0-6) look to bookend the season with victories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.