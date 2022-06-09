HAYWARD -- The snow may be gone but the memories still remain, not all of them good.
Over 8,000 skiers participated in this year’s races. The Birkie, is the largest cross country ski race in the US and the Kortie is the second. The event on Feb. 26 saw participants from as many as 13 countries. This year the race greeted the skiers with 14 inches of new snow and below zero temps at the start, which made things especially challenging. The winner with a time of 2 hours and 32 minutes was Gerard Agnellet from France. That means he averaged 15 miles per hour over some of the hilliest terrain in all of Wisconsin. American’s finished second and third less than a second behind. Alayna Sonnesyn from Minnesota won the women’s race with a time of 2 hours and 51 minutes.
Below is a list of local participants.
Those who completed the Birkenbiner Race 50K (31 miles) were Jefferson's Paul “Andy“ Didion and Jessica Jurcek, Fort Atkinson's Dean Hanke, Anthony Cantrill and Justin Frey, Lake Mills' Dan Sievert and Ryan Short, Whitewater's Don Meyer, Eric Cutshall, Quinn McKenzie and Richard Holle and Watertown's Tamara Evert, Corey Townie, Justin Cloute, Ali Parson Towle and Kate Ludwig.
Those who completed the Koretloppet 29K (18 miles) were Jefferson's Todd Linse, Dan Blanc and Taylor Linse, Lake Mills' Matt Blessing and Watertown's Brad Birkhotz.
Whitewater's Robert Cutshall completed the Prince Haakon 10K (6 miles).
