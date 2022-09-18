CAMBRIDGE — The culmination of two days packed with racing excitement at Wisconsin’s Action Track was highlighted by twin features in six different divisions.

Twin 50 lap Late Model main events presented by Brown Heating and Air Conditioning led the way. Dale Nottestad of Cambridge entered the evening with a leg up on the competition after claiming the 50 lap event the night before. But it was Jefferson’s Jason Erickson who stood tall when the dust settled, picking up his fourth career Wisconsin State Championship, including two in a row.

